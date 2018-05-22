Tim Benz: Ignore the jealousy of Vegas' success

Something that stinks about the world these days is that we aren't allowed to universally enjoy something.

As quickly as something, or someone, rises to popularity, there is a race to see who can pull them down faster and harder than anyone else.

Take Gabby Barrett, our local "American Idol" star. I fully expect to read a story shortly about how she once pushed a girl off a seesaw at a Munhall playground when she was in kindergarten.

Then, at some point before the Belmont, Twitter will inform the world that we shouldn't be rooting for Justify to win the Triple Crown because he ate another horse's sugar cubes in the stable.

Such has been the analysis of late when it comes to the Vegas Golden Knights' remarkable run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Logic would suggest hockey fans should just enjoy the ride with slack-jawed wonderment, soaking in every "how is this happening?" moment.

That's what I'm doing. I suggest you join me. It's filled quite a hockey void for me since the Penguins got eliminated from the playoffs a few weeks ago.

Yet, in the name of jealousy, having a hot take or looking for a retweet, some are trying to tear down Vegas' success as something we all should have expected.

Yes. We all should've seen this run coming because, you know, the NHL "rigged the system" for the Golden Knights to be this good, this fast.

Here are a few more I found on Twitter:

so there is still a chance! #ALLCAPS too bad this year's cup is rigged for @GoldenKnights https://t.co/N3Aaq60hss — Andrei V (@andreivsays) May 22, 2018

It's just not fair that Vegas is in the league one year and gets to the final. They should have to struggle like the rest of us — Casey McDonagh (@casey_mcdonagh) May 20, 2018

The point is that they were set up to succeed in exchange for a big fat fee. Stinks to high heaven. The apologists want to ignore the fee, ignore the most cushiest expansion draft in pro sports history and ignore all the advantages Vegas had. But those are facts. — DMVSPORTSDUDE (@WshSportsDude) May 21, 2018

Good job I just feel like it's kinda rigged for sure now tho — Alec Reiter (@a_shann0n) May 22, 2018

Name 5 players on Vegas's team that their former team didn't "want". This draft was set up to make Vegas a playoff contender on day one unlike any expansion draft in the history of the 4 major sports. — Andrew Lundquist (@bigalleycat) May 21, 2018

And if you sit back and look at the big picture, you'd see the NHL loaded that team and built it for success. No way they were going to let Vegas fail. Couldn't bear to have a half-empty arena in January. — Chris Morelli (@ChrisMorelli) May 19, 2018

Many of these opinions are ridiculous. First of all, no fan base should be forced to suffer just because another fan base has suffered. Any cross being carried by sad fans in St. Louis, Philadelphia or Toronto isn't one Vegas' should have to share.

Secondly, it's a positive that a nontraditional hockey market hooked fans quickly. Not a negative. As an example, was the growth of hockey helped in Columbus by the fact that the Blue Jackets made the playoffs just once in the first dozen years of that franchise's existence?

Most importantly, the notion that the NHL "rigged the system" for Vegas is bologna. Sure, it was easier for Vegas to procure talent than it was for the Blue Jackets and the Wild when they came into the league together in 2000. Those teams had to select against one another in the expansion draft, whereas Vegas got the talent pool to itself.

Teams were able to protect more players back then, too.

But if it was so obvious that this was a Cup-contending roster, who wrote or said so the day after the expansion draft? If the Golden Knights were perceived to be so talented in the summer, where were all the predictions of them winning the Pacific Division then?

I'll bet my life that not a single one of those Twitter users or folks cross-linked in that ESPN story would've been willing to take those now-infamous 500-1 odds against the Knights winning the Cup at the start of training camp.

Not one.

The team is constructed of nothing more than every other team's ninth-best player. Off the top of your head, who is the ninth-best player on the New York Islanders?

Yeah. That's what I thought. I don't know either. Heck, in Pittsburgh it might be Derick Brassard. Half of the fan base here wants to put him on the next bus out of town.

Picture 20 of those guys dressing in Penguins sweaters nightly at PPG Paints Arena. We'd be asking, "When is the NFL draft?" in February.

The only "gift" the Knights were given was Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. If not for his stellar play, we aren't having this conversation. We're just saying, "Hey, Vegas was pretty decent for an expansion team. That model worked. Let's hope Seattle does as well."

Because aside from Fleury, how many All-Star Game appearances were on that opening-night Vegas roster? James Neal has two. I think David Perron made the Youngstars. Does that count? Practically everyone else was a castoff or a young player buried on a talent-rich team who wasn't going to have a chance to spread his wings for years, if ever.

Don't blame Vegas for pilfering the proper talent from the other clubs. Blame the other clubs for not protecting the right players.

And don't spit in the face of a good story because the Golden Knights are playing "too" well. Instead, be mad at your own team for not being good enough.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.