Steelers

New NFL policy requires players on the field to stand for anthem

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
The Steelers team stands behind Alejandro Villanueva in the tunnel during the National Anthem before the Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago Il.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Baltimore Ravens players kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
NFL players must stand for the national anthem or remain in the locker room during the song under a new league policy announced Wednesday.

The revision aimed at ending the anthem controversy from recent seasons was unanimously approved by the 32 NFL owners but did not include support from the players' association.

All team and league personnel on the field are now required to "stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem." Violations will lead to fines against teams, but not the players. But the policy gives individual clubs the power to discipline players who do not stand for the anthem.

The policy does not address punishment if players stand but raise a fist or link arms during the "Star Spangled Banner," although Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Detroit Free Press that these actions "would constitute disrespect."

"I think any form of protest is a form of protest," Rooney said. "We didn't define exactly what you have to be doing to be out there, but I think everybody understands what it means to be respectful during the anthem."

After the policy was announced at the NFL spring meeting in Atlanta, Rooney said he was pleased with the outcome.

"I think we've come out at a place that we as a group and the league are comfortable with," Rooney said. "Obviously, we want to continue to work with our players and make sure that they feel that their point of view has been respected.

"I think the fact that those who are not comfortable standing for the anthem have the right to stay off the field. So, we're not forcing anybody to stand who doesn't feel that's within the way they feel about particular subjects. But those who are on the field are going to be asked to stand."

The policy was introduced Wednesday just as Steelers players were leaving the field after voluntary practices. Guard Ramon Foster, the team's player representative, said players will have little choice but to follow the new guidelines.

"If the team says, 'This is what we're doing,' and ownership (also does), you either deal with it or you're probably going to get cut," Foster said.

Responding to criticism by President Trump of players who kneel or sit during the anthem, the Steelers were one of several NFL teams to take a stand last season before their Week 3 game in Chicago.

The Steelers elected to remain off the field and stand in the tunnel leading to the field. However, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, walked out of the tunnel to get a view of the American flag while his teammates remained behind in the tunnel.

Many fans criticized the players' plan, and all Steelers players stood on the field during the anthem for the remainder of the season.

The anthem controversy began in 2016 when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling on the sideline as a way to protest racial injustice and police brutality against minorities.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league game operations manual will be revised to allow players to stay in the locker room during the anthem. He said individual teams will develop its own rules for dealing with personnel who do not stand during the anthem.

Goodell called the policy "extraordinary in its scope, resources, and alignment with our players. We are dedicated to continuing our collaboration with players to advance the goals of justice and fairness in all corners of our society."

The NFL players' association, however, said it was never consulted about the construction of the policy and will "challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement."

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah said the union has a problem with players being disciplined or fined without its consent.

"We are going to do what we always do – fight anything that encroaches on players' rights to the end," Atallah told ESPN.

