Steelers sign third-round pick QB Mason Rudolph

The sixth of the Steelers' seven draft picks signed his rookie contract Wednesday when quarterback Mason Rudolph and the team agreed to terms.

The first of the Steelers' two third-round picks last month , Rudolph had 13,618 career passing yards while winning 32 of 41 starts for Oklahoma State.

All rookie draft picks sign four-year contracts under the teams of the collective bargaining agreement. The salary is virtually predetermined by a slotting system. Rudolph will make slightly more than the player taken No. 76 overall pick in last season's draft, linebacker Alex Anzalone, who signed a $3,465,592 contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Roethlisberger offered advice to rookie qb Mason Rudolph on the practice field during the first day of #Steelers organized team activities https://t.co/cuAzEb8gnC — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) May 22, 2018

Rudolph will compete with Landry Jones and Josh Dobbs for the Nos. 2-3 quarterback job behind Ben Roethlisberger in 2018, and he is a candidate to be Roethlisberger's eventual successor . Among the Steelers' other draft picks was Rudolph's longtime college teammate, receiver James Washington.

The lone Steelers' draft pick yet to sign is first-round safety Terrell Edmunds.

