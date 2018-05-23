Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers sign third-round pick QB Mason Rudolph

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
The sixth of the Steelers' seven draft picks signed his rookie contract Wednesday when quarterback Mason Rudolph and the team agreed to terms.

The first of the Steelers' two third-round picks last month , Rudolph had 13,618 career passing yards while winning 32 of 41 starts for Oklahoma State.

All rookie draft picks sign four-year contracts under the teams of the collective bargaining agreement. The salary is virtually predetermined by a slotting system. Rudolph will make slightly more than the player taken No. 76 overall pick in last season's draft, linebacker Alex Anzalone, who signed a $3,465,592 contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Rudolph will compete with Landry Jones and Josh Dobbs for the Nos. 2-3 quarterback job behind Ben Roethlisberger in 2018, and he is a candidate to be Roethlisberger's eventual successor . Among the Steelers' other draft picks was Rudolph's longtime college teammate, receiver James Washington.

The lone Steelers' draft pick yet to sign is first-round safety Terrell Edmunds.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

