Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' T.J. Watt adjusts to playing left outside linebacker

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt causes Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to fumble on the last series Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt causes Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to fumble on the last series Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 9 hours ago

When he practiced rushing the quarterback during individual workouts this offseason, T.J. Watt did so from both sides of the defensive formation.

It was before Watt, who primarily lined up at the right outside linebacker spot in his rookie season with the Steelers, knew he would be getting snaps on the left side.

“Whenever I work, I always work on both sides because you never bank on playing just one side,” Watt said Wednesday. “I practiced left and right so if the time came, I would be ready.”

The time came during the first week of voluntary workouts. In the first two workouts, Watt said he took snaps on the left side, with Bud Dupree rushing from the right. It was the reverse of how they were deployed in 2017.

Watt downplayed the switch as an experiment that could change before the season starts in September.

“It's just a comfortability thing just to see if we can play both sides,” Watt said. “We did it a few times last year. To go up against the same guy throughout a game, if you're not getting in a groove, why not flip us on the other side and get a little different feel for it?”

Watt's seven sacks were second-most by a Steelers rookie in franchise history and led all outside linebackers on the team last season. Dupree had six.

Watt, though, had an eight-game stretch from Oct. 29 until Dec. 25 where he registered just two sacks. He aims for more consistency this season.

“An outside linebacker in a 3-4 system, you're meant to be a splash player,” he said. “I want to make more splash plays.”

Perhaps that will come against right tackles this season. Watt, though, doesn't see much difference between a left tackle tasked with protecting the quarterback's blind side and a right tackle.

“Every single tackle starting in the NFL is a damn good player,” he said. “I don't think you can look past who is better — left tackle or right tackle. … At this level, the right tackle is damn good, too.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Related Content
Antonio Brown offers advice to Le'Veon Bell: 'Show up'
Antonio Brown stays in touch with his teammate and friend, Le'Veon Bell, even if the latter is not training with him at UPMC Rooney Sports ...
Steelers sign third-round pick QB Mason Rudolph
The sixth of the Steelers' seven draft picks signed his rookie contract Wednesday when quarterback Mason Rudolph and the team agreed to terms. The first of ...
Kevin Gorman: Antonio Brown showing the Steeler Way
If the first rule of getting better is showing up, as Antonio Brown professes, the Steelers All-Pro wide receiver is on his way to becoming ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me