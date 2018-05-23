Steelers' Sean Davis adjusting to new secondary partner Morgan Burnett

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In time, the Steelers will determine whether Sean Davis or Morgan Burnett lines up at free safety.

For now, with organized team activities in its first week, Davis is too concerned about playing with a new secondary partner than which position he will fulfill in the regular season.

After playing alongside the since-departed Mike Mitchell for his first two NFL seasons, Davis has spent the first two voluntary spring workouts adjusting to Burnett, the ninth-year veteran signed away from the Green Bay Packers.

“Working with a new guy, you've got to feel him out,” Davis said. “We've had walk-throughs in the past few weeks communicating in the classroom setting, but out here it's a different beast. I feel like we have worked good together. I'm looking forward to moving on.”

Mitchell's departure opened up a spot at free safety. Burnett has experience there, although he primarily was a strong safety the past two seasons in Green Bay.

Davis and Burnett each said nothing has been determined yet about free safety. Or the possibility of Burnett lining up as a hybrid linebacker in subpackages.

“It's still early,” Burnett said. “We're all in one boat right now. There's no certain group, nothing like that. We're all trying to work, get better, help each other get prepared, get conditioned and get ready for the season.”

Davis played strong safety his first two seasons, but he is open to switching spots. Or staying put.

“We can do both,” he said. “I'm not too worried about that.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.