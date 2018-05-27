Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Perfect 10s: Steelers Darrius Heyward-Bey, Ramon Foster near NFL career milestone

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster played in 14 games as an undrafted rookie in 2009.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey is on the brink of his 10th NFL season.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Darrius Heyward-Bey long ago accepted he never would be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. And though he carved a solid career, the days of aiming for All-Pro recognition are gone.

Heyward-Bey has become a sage veteran, a coach-on-the-field type for the Steelers. Though he is comfortable with his standing in the NFL's hierarchy, Heyward-Bey still holds a trump card over all his younger teammates and their outsized dreams.

“Guys will be like, ‘Dang, you're 31?' ” Heyward-Bey said after an organized team activity session last week. “Making me feel old.

“But you know what? I still know I can run faster than all these guys.”

Only four wide receivers in the nine NFL combines since have run faster than the 4.30 seconds Heyward-Bey ran in the 40-yard dash. But that was in 2009, meaning these OTAs are his 10th.

While some might disparage his career after he was the No. 7 overall draft pick and has “only” 201 receptions and 16 touchdown catches in his career, making it to a 10th NFL season is an accomplishment. Among the 90 players on the Steelers roster, only quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has participated in 10 NFL seasons.

Heyward-Bey and guard Ramon Foster will join him in September — assuming, of course, each makes the 53-man roster this season. With Heyward-Bey, there is at least some drama — “I've still got to make the team. Only then is it officially 10.”. As the starting left guard, Foster is assured of a roster spot barring serious injury.

With the releases of James Harrison and William Gay over the past six months, Foster and Heyward-Bey trail only Roethlisberger in NFL experience among current Steelers.

Heyward-Bey is in his fifth training camp with the Steelers after spending four seasons with Oakland and one with Indianapolis. Still, of the 90 players on the Steelers roster, only 11 were with the organization before Heyward-Bey's April 2, 2014, signing.

“Really, it was when I got here when guys started saying, ‘You the vet,' ” Heyward-Bey said. “And I'm like, ‘Man, wasn't I just the young guy?'

“And now, I can't believe I am going into my fifth year here. When I came here, I was 26, and now I'm 31. Time flies.”

Unlike Heyward-Bey's premium draft pedigree, Foster has made it to 10 NFL seasons despite going undrafted. But he not only won a roster spot in his rookie training camp, he appeared in 14 games that season, starting four.

Foster has started games at three positions over his career, starting 115 in all.

“Did I think I would make it this far?” Foster repeated a question asked while simultaneously considering the answer. “I said to myself I was going to ride this as long as I could. I saw a guy I came in with. He coaches (in college) now, and you know you're an old guy when the guys that you played with are coaching. So just one day at a time at this thing is how I treat it, how I've always treated it.”

Among the nine players Steelers drafted in 2009, two were two offensive linemen. Neither appeared in a regular-season game for the team. Only two, regardless of position (first-round pick Ziggy Hood and third-rounder Mike Wallace), made it to 10 accrued NFL seasons.

For that matter, only Heyward-Bey and three of the other top 12 overall picks in that '09 draft remain active, underscoring how rare it is to make it to 10 NFL seasons.

“That just means you made a career out of this,” Heyward-Bey said. “Ten years of anything, you are making a career out of it.

“It's definitely a blessing.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

