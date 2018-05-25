Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell's latest rap song 'targets' critics of Steelers RB

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, May 25, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
The cover of Le'Veon Bell's new single, 'Target'
Courtest of Twitter
The cover of Le'Veon Bell's new single, 'Target'
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell arrives to play the Texans Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell arrives to play the Texans Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Updated 20 hours ago

It's official: Le'Veon Bell is a target.

So says the Steelers running back on his latest rap song, which is called — you guessed it — "Target."

The song, which dropped on social media Friday, takes aim at the critics Bell claims are taking shots at him over his contract demands.

The cover of the song is a black-and-white photo of Bell taken from behind. He is wearing a Steelers bumble bee uniform with a bulls eye on his back. The word "Target" is in red letters above his likeness.

The 3-minute, 27-second song includes references to the franchise tag, his rap career, his football conditioning and his two suspensions.

Bell continues to be absent from offseason workouts while refusing to sign the $14.5 million franchise tag the Steelers applied. Bell is expected to skip training camp for the second consecutive year if he doesn't get a long-term deal by July 16.

A sampling of the lyrics:

"So they put me on the tag, alright.

"Definitely not going to trip like I that bad guy.

"Wonder why they treat me like the bad guy.

"You say I ain't the best, but that's a bad lie.

"I'm a do what I want just leave me alone.

"If I don't do what you want then you want me gone.

"I'm a say you being real aggressive, the way you switch up on me real impressive."

And ...

"You can see i'm doing shows, so you think I'm out of shape.

"Hey, the fact I want paid all these people want to trade, I'm the one they want to hate so to me I'm a target."

Plus ...

"I think that I need a break. You know I that want to stay. Some people just can't relate. Just look at my point of view. I don't have that time to waste. They want to replace the Juice and you know I beat the case."

More ...

"You think if I sit out, I'll be sluggish.

"You think they won't pay me because of drug tests.

"For a fact, I ain't never failed one, that's on me.

"You so worried about the weed, what about them PEDs?"

The chorus …

"I don't know what to call it, I hear all this hate and this talking I guess this makes me your target.

"I see they want to judge me by what goes in my wallet.

I'm more like a Ben wallace, I can't do one thing about it."

