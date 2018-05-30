Steelers tackle Jerald Hawkins leaves practice with knee injury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The sight of Jerald Hawkins writhing in pain, clutching his left knee after being injured Wednesday in a non-contact drill, brought back painful memories for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

It was five years ago in the Steelers' season opener that Pouncey tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee and was lost for the season.

He's hoping Hawkins, a third-year lineman and candidate for the Steelers' top backup tackle spot, doesn't suffer a similar fate.

“You can't ever predict it,” Pouncey said after the Steelers concluded their fifth voluntary offseason practice. “It's football, and we all know how dangerous this sport is, but it (stinks) and you just feel bad for him.”

A 6-foot-6, 305-pound former fourth-round draft pick out of LSU, Hawkins was working with the second team at the time of his injury, multiple teammates confirmed. Hawkins was helped off the field and taken to the training room for medical assistance.

“I didn't see it at all,” guard Ramon Foster said. “All I heard was him screaming.”

Hawkins wasn't the only casualty of the practice. Tight end Jake McGee, who spent last season on the practice squad, also was helped off with a left leg injury. NFL Network reported the injury was to McGee's Achilles.

With all five offensive line starters under contract for this season, Hawkins entered offseason workouts poised to claim the swing tackle spot vacated when Chris Hubbard signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract to start for the Cleveland Browns.

Hawkins is entering his third season with the Steelers.

“He's been with us for long time,” left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said. “He really cares about getting better and improving his craft. He's got all the tools to become a pretty good player. We'll see what the future holds for him.”

Hawkins spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery. Last season, he appeared in five of the last six games and started as an extra tight end Dec. 4 at Cincinnati. In the season finale against Cleveland, Hawkins filled in as an emergency center after an injury to B.J. Finney.

Hawkins was inactive for the playoff loss to Jacksonville.

“He's worked so hard to this point, and we're not that far away from camp,” Foster said. “I thought yesterday he had one of the best days of his entire career. For whatever happened in there to have happened, I'm sure he was hurt by it. We'll surround and support him in an appropriate manner and be there for him.”

If Hawkins' injury is significant, the top backups at tackle would be Matt Feiler, a former undrafted free agent, and rookie Chuks Okorafor, the team's third-round pick out of Western Michigan.

“It's solid,” Foster said about the Steelers' depth. “I was looking at the group prior to the incident earlier in practice, and we're solid all the way across the line. Finney and Matt can play on the inside. Chuks, at any other school, if he played at Clemson, he'd be a first-rounder. So, I'm excited about the young guys and just the group of guys we have.”

Pouncey agreed.

“Chuks and the other young guys are looking real good,” he said. “We got the best O-line coach in the NFL in (Mike Munchak), so he makes it easy for us. Those guys have been coming along. We trust them all.”

Until his injury, McGee was viewed as a candidate to make the 53-man roster even though the Steelers have Jesse James, Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble.

“Definitely (stinks), but I will always stay positive in the negative times,” McGee wrote on his Twitter account.