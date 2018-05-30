Twitter reacts to Steelers' new throwback uniforms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers President Art Rooney II introduced the team's 2018 Throwback Jersey: a redo of the 1978 look.

Rooney said the 1978 season's jersey was chosen as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XIII, in which the team picked up its third Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 35-31.

Rooney said the Steelers will wear the jersey for the Oct. 28 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The team went live on Facebook this afternoon. (The conference begins at the 8:25 mark.)

The team last wore a throwback jersey in 2016, the final year the Steelers donned the "bumblebee" uniform that drew mixed reviews from fans. The bumblebee look was the alternate jersey of choice for six seasons.

As for the new throwbacks (or would that be "old throwbacks"?), fans were rather mixed in their reactions.

Me trying to spot the difference(s) in the Steelers throwback jerseys pic.twitter.com/4eXaFpPqbY — Matt G (@NotTheFakeG) May 30, 2018

Seriously those Steelers throwbacks are .Block numbers forever. — Mango Calrissian (@mport56) May 30, 2018

I mean... those Steelers throwbacks dont look that different, but I guess its better than the bumblebees? Which grew on me btw. Not enough to buy, but yeah lol — Ashley of Tribe Jabari (@WrecklessLove) May 30, 2018

Steelers new throwbacks are so nice — Josh Mavilla (@Mavilla15) May 30, 2018

I feel like I'm getting trolled by the positive Steelers throwback jersey tweets. It looks exactly the same as their current jersey. Why are ppl going nuts about it? It's kind of meh. — Marios (@ItsaMeMarios) May 30, 2018

The problem with organizations like the #Steelers dropping a throwback uniform is that their look is so classic and unchanged that to the naked eye, these are indistinguishable from their current uniform. ‍♂️ https://t.co/4IP3Q1CMye — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 30, 2018

Steelers throwbacks this year — nick (@nicholas_scot93) May 30, 2018

In case you have forgotten — or just weren't alive for it — here's a reminder of what went down during Super Bowl XIII.