Steelers

Twitter reacts to Steelers' new throwback uniforms

Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
JuJu Smith-Schuster modeled the Pittsburgh Steelers throwback uniforms for 2018 — a redo of the team's classic 1978 look.
Pittsburgh Steelers/Facebook
Pittsburgh Steelers/Facebook
The Steelers unveiled their new throwback uniforms, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. From left are Franco Harris, Art Rooney II, JuJu Smith-Schuster and John Banaszak.
Jerry DiPaola | Tribune-Review
Jerry DiPaola | Tribune-Review

Updated 6 hours ago

Steelers President Art Rooney II introduced the team's 2018 Throwback Jersey: a redo of the 1978 look.

Rooney said the 1978 season's jersey was chosen as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XIII, in which the team picked up its third Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 35-31.

Rooney said the Steelers will wear the jersey for the Oct. 28 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The team went live on Facebook this afternoon. (The conference begins at the 8:25 mark.)

The team last wore a throwback jersey in 2016, the final year the Steelers donned the "bumblebee" uniform that drew mixed reviews from fans. The bumblebee look was the alternate jersey of choice for six seasons.

As for the new throwbacks (or would that be "old throwbacks"?), fans were rather mixed in their reactions.


In case you have forgotten — or just weren't alive for it — here's a reminder of what went down during Super Bowl XIII.

click me