Steelers LB Matt Galambos thankful for 2nd chance after injury-wrecked season

Matt Galambos smiled. Perhaps knowing the audience he was speaking to after he had taken part in an optional Steelers offseason earlier this week, he was comparing the city he's from to the one across the state that has been something of his adopted home.

“Pittsburgh is a great little city,” Galambos said, “A little smaller than Philly — but there is so much to do. I definitely love it here.

“Everyone here is super nice, no matter where you go – which is definitely different than the other side (of Pennsylvania).”

Galambos went to high school in Collingdale, but he has been in Pittsburgh for more than five years now — and counting, he hopes.

Galambos is spending his second summer as a member of the Steelers offseason roster. An inside linebacker, he was a three-year starter at Pitt. Galambos even made two starts as a true freshman in 2013.

He appeared in all 52 of the Panthers' games he spent while on campus. But that is what made last fall so difficult. Galambos suffered an injury just days after he had been re-signed to the Steelers practice squad in Week 4.

That led to an injury settlement that meant what was beginning to look like might become a feel-good story of a rookie season was over before it had barely started.

“I'd never gotten injured before — little league, high school, college, whatever,” Galambos said. “So for that to happen was definitely a blow.

“But it gave me some time to sit back and think about how once it was taken away from me, it reminded me how much I want it. So it was a blessing in disguise. At the end of the day right now standing here talking to you, I am still back where I was.”

Even after leading Pitt in tackles, the 6-foot, 239-pound Galambos wasn't drafted. He didn't even get a contract immediately after the draft. But instead he was invited to the Steelers rookie minicamp as a tryout.

Only a couple of tryout players every year get signed. It's even rarer for a former tryout to emerge from camp without getting cut — Galambos did, getting signed to the Steelers practice squad the day after the final cutdown.

That the Steelers — even after his injury — brought Galambos back via a reserve futures contract the day after their season ended was another sign they see potential in him to help at what is a thin position.

Galambos stayed around town after his injury-settlement release last fall. After all, Pitt's facility is right next door, and he was welcome. Then, once he re-upped with the Steelers in January, that was all he needed to be convinced to stay in Pittsburgh to train over this offseason, too.

“That was important to me, to stay here and work out with (strength coach Garrett Giemont and his staff), grinding away instead of going somewhere else and showing up (for organized team activities),” Galambos said. “I just wanted to be around the building, show my face. And I feel way better too. I ate better, leaned out a little bit.”

The difference is noticeable. Galambos appears leaner but stronger.

Being in better shape is just one part of what makes Galambos better in this NFL go-round. A better feel for the Steelers' scheme and a comfort level with his teammates, support staff and coaches (position coach Jerry Olsavsky is another Pitt alum) is a bonus, too.

Galambos played in college as a true freshman. It wasn't until he got to the NFL that he used a “redshirt.”

“As a rookie you are trying to just trying to get by, just trying to do your job,” he said. “But now you are kind of ‘OK, I know my job, I know what I am doing; what is everyone else doing around me?' Things like that, and then you're just better physically.

“But for now, I'm just super thankful to be here.”