Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave look to solidify Steelers defensive line

In the laid-back atmosphere of voluntary offseason practices, where players take the field in helmets and shorts and no tackling is permitted, Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave has noticed a sense of motivation in defensive end Stephon Tuitt that belies the informal workout setting.

“That's what happens when you're hurt,” Hargrave said, “when you're banged up the year before.”

Tuitt's 2017 season, the one that was supposed to signify his status as one of the NFL's top defensive linemen after he signed a six-year, $61 million contract 24 hours before the season opener, turned into one medical mishap after another.

First, it was a biceps tear on the second snap of the season that took him off the field for essentially three full games. Then there was a back injury that kept him out of the lineup for two more games at midseason.

Finally, Tuitt injured his elbow during the week leading up to the AFC divisional playoff game against Jacksonville. With Tuitt and Hargrave, who had tweaked his back that week also, not at 100 percent, the Steelers gave up 164 yards rushing in the 45-42 loss that ended their season.

“He had some things to deal with, but he's healthy this year, he's eager to start the year, real hyped to get out there,” Hargrave said. “It's his fifth year, and he has to show what he can do.”

Hargrave wouldn't be surprised to see Tuitt make the same kind of ascension defensive end Cam Heyward made last season. In 2016, Heyward was limited to seven games — the first injury absence of his career — and spent the second half on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. He rebounded to lead the Steelers with 12 sacks and become an All-Pro for the first time.

“The same thing happened with Cam, and he came out and had a great season,” Hargrave said. “It's just really feels like Stephon has that chip on his shoulder.”

Tuitt admitted the injuries that followed his signing such a lucrative contract were frustrating and that his return to health has brought a renewed spirit to his offseason workouts.

“It feels good to use my arm again,” Tuitt said. “I've been working all offseason to get my strength back.”

Although Tuitt returned for the fourth game of the season and missed no others because of the biceps tear, the injury never truly healed and affected his play. He finished with three sacks and 25 total tackles, each career lows since he became a starter in 2015.

“It was hard,” Tuitt said. “I could lift only 20 pounds with my arm. I just didn't have any strength in it.”

Hargrave enters the 2018 season in a similar situation, perhaps not with the expectations that Tuitt has, but an urgency to make amends for a disappointing finish.

Hargrave is entering his third year as a starter, first winning the job as a rookie in 2016. But because of the Steelers' reliance on subpackages, Hargrave often came off the field on third downs, and he has yet to play more than 47 percent of defensive snaps in a season.

Pro Football Focus rated Hargrave as the NFL's No. 55 interior defensive lineman in 2017. By comparison, Heyward was ranked 10th, and in spite of his injuries, Tuitt graded out at No. 18.

“It's just about me getting better,” Hargrave said. “Some of the things I'm already good at, but it's coming in here and getting better at my skills.”

General manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin thought enough of the defensive line to leave it intact for 2018, even bringing back little-used nose tackle Daniel McCullers. Seventh-round draft pick Joshua Frazier, a backup at Alabama, was the only significant offseason addition on the line.

In a bit of irony, Tuitt and Hargrave, the two players injured at the end of last season, have been the only full participants at the first two weeks of organized team activities. Heyward and backups L.T. Walton and Tyson Alualu have attended but not participated because of unspecified injuries that are believed to be minor.

Hargrave expects the Steelers to be playing with a full deck of linemen when training camp opens in less than two months. Beyond that is anybody's guess. NFL.com listed its top eight defensive lines for 2018, and the Steelers were not included.

“We can be great,” Hargrave said. “We've got the right pieces. We can all go. We all bring a little something to the table. I think we can be a great group. We just have to show up and prove it.”

Mindful of the distractions that dogged the Steelers last season, Tuitt concurred.

“We have to keep our mouths closed,” he said, “and get ready to step on the field and do it.”

