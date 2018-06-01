Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster finally answers Steelers' long quest for complement to Antonio Brown

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, June 1, 2018, 3:02 p.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster runs with the ball that setup the Jesse James play against the Patriots Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster runs with the ball that setup the Jesse James play against the Patriots Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during ota work outs Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during ota work outs Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 2 hours ago

It's been six primary running mates in six seasons since Antonio Brown ascended to the top of the ticket in the Steleers wide receivers corps.

Is JuJu Smith-Schuster finally the longterm answer?

Not unlike the Penguins' seemingly never-ending quest to acquire regular wings for Sidney Crosby, the Steelers have run through no shortage of candidates to work the opposite side of the field from their future Hall of Famer, Antonio Brown.

Brown has led the Steelers in receptions every season since 2012. Here is who was No. 2 in catches among wide receivers each year:

2012 — Mike Wallace

2013 – Emmanuel Sanders

2014 – Markus Wheaton

2015 – Martavis Bryant

2016 – Eli Rogers

2017 – Juju Smith-Schuster

Notice a pattern?

If you add in Jerricho Cotchery finishing second to Brown in receiving yardage in 2013, that makes for seven different players in a six-year span who played the WR2 role to Brown's WR1 for the Steelers.

The Steelers have drafted nine wide receivers since Brown took over from Wallace as the Steelers' top wide receiver option in 2012. They've signed veteran unrestricted free agents (Lance Moore, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Justin Hunter) and claimed others off waivers (Cobi Hamilton).

None have seized the top complementary role to Brown. But does it matter?

The Steelers over the past four years have had a running back (Le'Veon Bell, three times) and a tight end (Heath Miller in 2015) be No. 2 on the team in catches. Also, when Brown is gobbling up an average of 161 targets per season like he has over the past six years (10.7 per game) — and he's productive (the analytics of both Pro Football Focus and footballoutsiders.com rated him as the NFL's best wide receiver in 2017) — how much of a need is there for a WR2? How many targets are available for one?

Regardless, the emergence of Smith-Schuster seems to have rendered the search for Brown's running mate moot. At 21 and with three more years of a bargain rookie contract, Smith-Schuster already was rated as the NFL's sixth-best wide receiver last season by footballoutsiders.com (their metric is Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement.)

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me