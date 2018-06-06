Steelers to report to training camp July 25
Updated 14 hours ago
The Steelers will report to training camp on Wednesday, July 25 and will begin workouts at St. Vincent College in Latrobe the next day.
Sixteen practices that are open to the public will be held at Chuck Noll Field with training camp winding down with a closed practice Wednesday, Aug. 15.
The annual night practice at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium will take place Friday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. For the second consecutive year, the Steelers will hold a night practice at Heinz Field. It will take place Sunday, Aug. 19.
A look at the training camp schedule:
Wed., July 25 - All players report by 4 p.m.
Thurs., July 26 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., July 27 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sat., July 28 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sun., July 29 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Mon., July 30 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., July 31 - Players Day Off (No Practice)
Wed., August 1 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thurs., August 2 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., August 3 - 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)
Sat., August 4 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sun., August 5 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Mon., August 6 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 7 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 8 - Practice Not Open To Public
Thurs., August 9 - First Preseason Game at Philadelphia Eagles (7 p.m.)
Fri., August 10 - Players Day Off (No Practice)
Sat., August 11 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sun., August 12 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Mon., August 13 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 14 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 15 - Practice Not Open To Public
*Schedule subject to change