Steelers' Ryan Shazier addresses media, vows to resume NFL career

Progress sometimes can be measured in slow steps across a carpet with the aid of a cane. Other times it can be measured in the smile on his 3-year-old son's face.

Ryan Shazier gauges his recovery from spinal stabilization surgery in many ways, yet one destination remains the same.

The Steelers inside linebacker, whose life was changed by a devastating football injury six months ago, vows to return to the NFL sometime after the 2018 season.

"My dream is to come back and play football again," Shazier said Wednesday in his first mass media interview since his Dec. 4 injury. "I've been working my tail off."

The Steelers broadcast the press conference live on Facebook (Shazier begins at the 6:25 mark.)

Using a cane to walk from team offices to the podium in the media room at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Shazier spoke for 20 minutes about his injury, rehabilitation and hopes in beating the odds by resuming his football career.

"I've played the game since I was four years old," Shazier said. "Just because I got hurt doesn't mean I'm going to stop loving the game of football."

Shazier has been ruled out for this season. He already has spent the offseason assisting the scouting department in evaluating players and the coaching staff in film study. His role beyond organized team activities and minicamp remains undetermined.

"I'm really just taking it all in," he said. "I'm going to try to learn as much as I can. I still want to play football, but I'm still really excited about everything."

Shazier's immediate goal is to shed the cane he has used for assistance since taking his first public steps April 26 when he announced the Steelers' first-round pick at the NFL Draft in Dallas. Shazier used a wheelchair after being released from the hospital in February.

"One of the things I'm looking forward to doing is just start walking a little more by myself," he said. "If that's by (training) camp, I'm happy for it. If it's by the regular season, I'll be happy for it. I'm just trying to take it one day at a time."

Shazier grew up in Florida, and his family still resides there, but he never thought about transferring his rehab away from Pittsburgh because it makes him "feel more like myself."

Teammates are glad Shazier is still around the organization whether it's taking in practice from a golf cart or watching film or sitting in on meetings.

"I just think it helps out both sides," defensive end Cam Heyward said. "As a teammate of his, I want to see him succeed, and I want to succeed for him. It shows what type of leader he is, a guy who cares about football and this team. He wants to be involved as much as possible."

As encouraged as Shazier is by his progress, so is his 3-year-old son, who was confused when his father was hospitalized after the December game against the Bengals.

"When I was in the wheelchair, he would try to push me. If I drop the cane, he tries to pick it up. He sees I'm getting better," Shazier said. "He might say, 'Daddy, come on, walk. Or daddy do this or daddy do that.'

"When I was hurt before, he wouldn't ask me to do the stuff that he's asking me to do now. Just to know he's seeing that I'm feeling better and I'm getting a lot better means so much to me. It allows me to play with him, to do more activities that I wouldn't be able to do three months ago."

Shazier thanked his fiancee, family, friends, doctors, teammates and Steelers personnel for aiding in his recovery. His attitude is so upbeat that he estimates out of 100 days, he's had 95 good ones, three "neutral" and two "bad" days.

"Honestly, I feel when you give your best at anything you do, it makes it easier on you if something bad happens," Shazier said. "You never have to look back. I gave everything I had. I got hurt, but I'm still going to give everything I have."

With a return to the NFL serving as an end game, no matter the odds.

"I'm fine with whatever the outcome is," he said. "I try to stay as positive as possible."

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.