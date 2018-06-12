Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Edmunds expects to sign Steelers' rookie contract 'one of these days'

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Steelers first round pick Terrell Edmunds during mini camp June 12, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers first round pick Terrell Edmunds during mini camp June 12, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds during ota work outs Thursday, May 24, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds during ota work outs Thursday, May 24, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Entering mandatory minicamp, first-round selection Terrell Edmunds was the only one of the Steelers' seven draft picks without a contract.

If history is any indication, his wait shouldn't last much longer.

Last year, the Steelers didn't sign first-round outside linebacker T.J. Watt and third-round cornerback Cam Sutton until mid-June.

“I'm not even worried about it,” Edmunds said Tuesday. “I know it will get done one of these days. It's not going to change anything about my game. I'm still going to be out there trying to put my best on the field.”

Edmunds' brother, Tremaine, who was drafted No. 16 overall by the Buffalo Bills, signed his four-year rookie contract exactly a month ago. He got a signing bonus worth nearly $7.3 million and almost $12.7 million overall.

With rookies holding little leverage, Terrell Edmunds can expect a deal a little higher than what the No. 28 player in 2017 received. Taco Charlton got a $5.433,556 signing bonus and a $10,028638 total contract from the Dallas Cowboys.

Selected two picks later than Charlton, Watt got a $4.873,504 signing bonus and a $9,258,568 deal.

“You can definitely negotiate a little bit, but I try to stay out of that,” Edmunds said. “I let my parents take over and let my agents handle it. I'll just make the final say-so with everything.”

Perhaps it was no coincidence that his parents, Ferrell (a former NFL tight end) and Felicia, were on hand to watch the minicamp workout Tuesday. It was the first time they had visited the Steelers since Terrell was drafted.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me