JuJu Smith-Schuster vows he'll 'for sure' be ready for opening of Steelers training camp

JuJu Smith-Schuster won't specify the exact nature of the injury that's prevented him from participating in Steelers organized team activities and this week's mandatory mini-camp. But the receiver does vow that he will be ready when the Steelers report to Latrobe for training camp.

"For sure," Smith-Schuster said from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday. "Especially getting this five-week break, I'll be ready."

The Steelers report to St. Vincent College on July 25.

Smith-Schuster said he will be limited to individual workouts during the final two days of the mandatory mini-camp Wednesday and Thursday.

"It is frustrating, not being out there with my guys (and) not playing," he said. "Everyone's here, so it (stinks)."

The 21-year-old Smith-Schuster had 58 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season after he missed significant portions of training camp with a variety of injuries.

As for what has kept him out this summer, Smith-Schuster referred to a team policy – one that isn't necessarily always strictly adhered to – that only coach Mike Tomlin divulges details on injuries.

Asked if he'd had a procedure performed on his injury, Smith-Schuster replied, "You can talk to Mike Tomlin about that. You know not to ask me those questions. Come on."

Moments earlier, Smith-Schuster described his injury as "just something that's been bothering me over time, (and it) kind of just acted up and kind of let me know 'You gotta get this checked out.'

"So, I got it checked out."

During his rookie preseason, Smith-Schuster suffered an ankle injury during the first camp practice, a concussion during the first preseason game and a bone bruise in practice a week after that. He missed the Nov. 26 game against Green Bay because of a hamstring injury.

With the draft day trade of Martavis Bryant, Smith-Schuster unquestionably enters the season as the Steelers' No. 2 wide receiver behind All Pro Antonio Brown.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.