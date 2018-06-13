Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster vows he'll 'for sure' be ready for opening of Steelers training camp

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 1:12 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster won't specify the exact nature of the injury that's prevented him from participating in Steelers organized team activities and this week's mandatory mini-camp. But the receiver does vow that he will be ready when the Steelers report to Latrobe for training camp.

"For sure," Smith-Schuster said from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday. "Especially getting this five-week break, I'll be ready."

The Steelers report to St. Vincent College on July 25.

Smith-Schuster said he will be limited to individual workouts during the final two days of the mandatory mini-camp Wednesday and Thursday.

"It is frustrating, not being out there with my guys (and) not playing," he said. "Everyone's here, so it (stinks)."

The 21-year-old Smith-Schuster had 58 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season after he missed significant portions of training camp with a variety of injuries.

As for what has kept him out this summer, Smith-Schuster referred to a team policy – one that isn't necessarily always strictly adhered to – that only coach Mike Tomlin divulges details on injuries.

Asked if he'd had a procedure performed on his injury, Smith-Schuster replied, "You can talk to Mike Tomlin about that. You know not to ask me those questions. Come on."

Moments earlier, Smith-Schuster described his injury as "just something that's been bothering me over time, (and it) kind of just acted up and kind of let me know 'You gotta get this checked out.'

"So, I got it checked out."

During his rookie preseason, Smith-Schuster suffered an ankle injury during the first camp practice, a concussion during the first preseason game and a bone bruise in practice a week after that. He missed the Nov. 26 game against Green Bay because of a hamstring injury.

With the draft day trade of Martavis Bryant, Smith-Schuster unquestionably enters the season as the Steelers' No. 2 wide receiver behind All Pro Antonio Brown.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster runs during OTA workouts June 6, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster runs during OTA workouts June 6, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster runs during OTA workouts June 6, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster runs during OTA workouts June 6, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Shuster runs during OTA workouts Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Shuster runs during OTA workouts Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me