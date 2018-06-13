Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers will practice tackling in training camp, Keith Butler says

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler watches during minicamp June 12, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler watches during minicamp June 12, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 11 hours ago

Five months later, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler still is haunted by the 45-42 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“You remember that crap like it was yesterday,” Butler said Wednesday. “It bothers me. I know it bothers our players. We didn't stop the run, and we let them score too much.”

Most disturbing to Butler is the way the Jaguars ran through the Steelers defense without much opposition. The Jaguars had 164 yards rushing, including 109 by rookie Leonard Fournette, who scored three times.

Three rushing touchdowns -– two by Fournette, one by T.J. Yeldon –- helped the Jaguars build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter that the Steelers couldn't overcome.

Stopping the run has consumed Butler during the offseason.

“It's as simple as you can get,” Butler said before the Steelers' second minicamp practice. “Look at the whole last year and we missed a ton of tackles.”

The real corrections, though, won't come until next month when the Steelers report to training camp in Latrobe. All offseason workouts until then are non-contact without pads.

“We'll work on tackling and try to improve it as much as we can,” Butler said. “If we are able to tackle better, all that stuff is going to be cut down.”

The relaxed offseason workout rules, implemented in the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, make it more difficult for teams to practice tackling. Even in training camp, players aren't permitted to wear pads until the third workout and only one padded practice is permitted daily.

Butler said poor tackling is an epidemic across the NFL.

“Nobody (practices it),” he said. “Nobody does it in college. Look at college, they've got 20 hours (of regulated time with players). Two hours go to strength work and three hours go to the game, so that's 15 hours a week to practice. What do you think they are practicing? They aren't practicing fundamentals. They are practicing schemes.

“When we get them, we can't think they know the fundamentals of playing football, we have to teach them the fundamentals of playing football, and it's our job to do that.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me