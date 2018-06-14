Steelers QB Mason Rudolph progressing, says Ben Roethlisberger 'does a great job' teaching

Like almost every NFL player, Mason Rudolph's first exposure to professional football was rookie minicamp last month.

And if things seemed to come too easy to the Steelers young quarterback there, he was given a wake-up call on the first day with the veterans.

Over the four weeks of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, though, Rudolph has acclimated himself to football at the highest level.

"That first day of OTAs was fast," Rudolph said Thursday after minicamp wrapped up at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "Just because you are coming from rookie minicamp, and you're starting to feel super comfortable there and you're dialing it up and moving it down the field and throwing into those windows. And then (at OTAs), those windows and those throwing lanes, they all decreased pretty significantly.

"But after that first day, you adjust and you raise your level of play and you take your coaching and make some mistakes here and there, but it's a process and we understand that. Made a lot of plays here at the end of the camp."

. @steelers @_BigBen7 , head coach Mike Tomlin with @RyanShazier running back @JamesConner_ and Ben snaps to Mason Rudoph during the first day of ota practice. pic.twitter.com/DYoos4QqFg — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) May 22, 2018

Rudolph, like all of the Steelers rookies, will spend the next week in Pittsburgh. Then he'll head home for a family vacation and other relaxing activities before the opening of training camp July 25 in Latrobe.

Rudolph, though, will adhere to strict physical workout program and be immersed in the playbook, he said, over that time. He'll also be in touch with Ben Roethlisberger and the other two (older) Steelers quarterbacks as he continues to get a handle on the Steelers' offense.

Rudolph identified the way Roethlisberger most helps the younger quarterbacks develop.

"He will talk about ball placement a lot," Rudolph said, "throwing to guys open especially in the red zone. There's tight windows down there, and he does a great job of teaching guys – even if it's incomplete, he will teach the guys what to throw. 'This is where I want to put the ball moving forward. So they learn, so the next rep, they are more quick to learn and quick to adjust based on his ball placement."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.