Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph progressing, says Ben Roethlisberger 'does a great job' teaching

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 24 hours ago

Like almost every NFL player, Mason Rudolph's first exposure to professional football was rookie minicamp last month.

And if things seemed to come too easy to the Steelers young quarterback there, he was given a wake-up call on the first day with the veterans.

Over the four weeks of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, though, Rudolph has acclimated himself to football at the highest level.

"That first day of OTAs was fast," Rudolph said Thursday after minicamp wrapped up at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "Just because you are coming from rookie minicamp, and you're starting to feel super comfortable there and you're dialing it up and moving it down the field and throwing into those windows. And then (at OTAs), those windows and those throwing lanes, they all decreased pretty significantly.

"But after that first day, you adjust and you raise your level of play and you take your coaching and make some mistakes here and there, but it's a process and we understand that. Made a lot of plays here at the end of the camp."

Rudolph, like all of the Steelers rookies, will spend the next week in Pittsburgh. Then he'll head home for a family vacation and other relaxing activities before the opening of training camp July 25 in Latrobe.

Rudolph, though, will adhere to strict physical workout program and be immersed in the playbook, he said, over that time. He'll also be in touch with Ben Roethlisberger and the other two (older) Steelers quarterbacks as he continues to get a handle on the Steelers' offense.

Rudolph identified the way Roethlisberger most helps the younger quarterbacks develop.

"He will talk about ball placement a lot," Rudolph said, "throwing to guys open especially in the red zone. There's tight windows down there, and he does a great job of teaching guys – even if it's incomplete, he will teach the guys what to throw. 'This is where I want to put the ball moving forward. So they learn, so the next rep, they are more quick to learn and quick to adjust based on his ball placement."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me