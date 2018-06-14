Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Mike Tomlin expects Le'Veon Bell to be 'ready' whenever he rejoins Steelers

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches during mini camp Wednesday June 13, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches during mini camp Wednesday June 13, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Whether he reports to training camp or works out again on his own until the regular season, Le'Veon Bell will have familiar expectations when he rejoins the Steelers.

“I expect him to be ready, to be a big component for us in 2018,” coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday after the conclusion of three-day minicamp. “He's been around us long enough to know and understand and embrace that.”

For the second year in a row, Bell has not participated in voluntary offseason workouts or mandatory minicamp because he has not signed his franchise-tag tender. His tag was worth $12.12 million last year and increased to $14.544 million in 2018.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II and general manager Kevin Colbert have expressed a desire, much like they did a year ago, to sign Bell to a long-term contract. The deadline to strike a multi-year deal is July 16. After that, Bell must play under the terms of the tender.

When Bell failed to sign a long-term contract in the 2017 summer, he used it as leverage to skip training camp as an unsigned player. He signed the tender on the Monday prior to the regular-season opener at Cleveland.

Bell finished third in the NFL with 1,291 rushing yards, but his slow start — he didn't surpass 100 yards in a game until Week 4 — has been cited as a reason for the Steelers going 3-2 through five games.

Tomlin said young running backs such as second-year player James Conner and rookie fifth-round pick Jaylen Samuels benefited from the work they received in OTAs and minicamp in Bell's absence.

“You can run and get in shape, you can do cardio work, but there's no substitute for the unanticipated direction changes associated with playing, your reactionary things, particularly at the running back position,” Tomlin said. “That's what this environment provides.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

