Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers QB Joshua Dobbs fighting for roster spot

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs looks to throw during practice Friday, Aug.18, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs looks to throw during practice Friday, Aug.18, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws during practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws during practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

Updated 4 hours ago

It just might take a rocket scientist for the Steelers to figure out how to fit four quarterbacks into three available roster spots.

Joshua Dobbs, an aerospace engineering major in college, is doing his best to solve the untenable equation so it works out to his advantage.

Dobbs, only one season into his NFL career, became the consensus odd quarterback out when the Steelers drafted Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph in the third round.

Unless there is an injury in training camp or the preseason and barring a trade, the Steelers are expected to open the season with Landry Jones and Rudolph as the options behind Ben Roethlisberger. That leaves Dobbs perhaps ticketed for the practice squad, another team's roster if he doesn't clear waivers or, worse, the unemployment line.

Those issues will be decided in August and September. In mid-June, as minicamp neared its conclusion and the four-week offseason workout program ended, Dobbs wasn't looking that far into the future.

“I just try to attack it the same every day, come ready to play,” Dobbs said. “I'm ready to work, and I have that mindset when I step in the building. Of course, (drafting Rudolph) raises an added element of competition, but it doesn't change my mindset and how I approach what I do on the field.

“I just have to go out and compete and play well when I get my opportunities.”

One year after being selected in the fourth round by the Steelers, Dobbs wasn't totally caught off guard when the team drafted Rudolph. After all, Dobbs didn't expect to be selected in 2017 by the Steelers, who had veterans Jones and Zach Mettenberger on the roster behind Roethlisberger.

“It's a day of unknowns,” Dobbs said. “I knew that last year when I was a part of it. So you really don't know, and you have no effect on what to expect. You've got to embrace your new teammates and be ready to work when you show up at OTAs and minicamp.”

At Tennessee, Dobbs had a knack for winning, compiling a 23-12 record as a starter and going 3-0 in bowl games. His 7,138 career passing yards ranked fifth in school history, and his 9,360 yards of total offense was third, with one of the quarterbacks listed ahead of him being Peyton Manning.

Dobbs did some of his best work for the Volunteers with his feet, setting career and single-season highs for rushing yards and touchdowns by a quarterback. His ability to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs give Dobbs a tangible no other Steelers quarterback possesses.

“Josh will always surprise you with his athleticism,” Jones said. “He still makes throws from the pocket, but when it's time to run, he's a lot faster than I think people give him credit for.”

The Steelers decided to get an early look at Dobbs in preseason, starting him in the first two games. He finished the exhibition season completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 406 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. In the preseason finale, he threw a touchdown pass and ran for the winning score with two seconds left in a 17-14 win over Carolina.

Then, it was back to the bench for Dobbs, who was inactive for the first 15 games and the backup in the season finale against Cleveland. Before he headed into the offseason after the playoff loss to Jacksonville, Dobbs was given some advice from quarterbacks coach and soon-to-be offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

“The biggest thing for me and the stuff Randy talked about was having a consistent setup in the pocket,” Dobbs said. “It's about being straight back, getting to a good spot and having a good rhythm in my passing. That's what I've been working at in these OTAs.”

Dobbs also spent some time in the offseason at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he trained during the predraft process. He entered spring workouts in May with confidence he might have lacked as a rookie.

“It feels like I'm eight steps ahead, really,” Dobbs said last week. “It's just different. Last year, you're coming in and scrambling to learn the playbook. Today, I remembered the first time I heard a play on the walkie-talkie and reciting it in the huddle. Now, it's not only being able to hear it, you can see the play in your mind and visually see it and go through the reads and have an idea how you're going to attack the defense.”

In five weeks, Dobbs will have the chance to attack the quarterback competition with his work in padded practices and preseason games. If it doesn't work out in his favor, there's always his fallback plan of working at NASA or Pratt & Whitney, where he once interned at the company that makes aircraft engines for the U.S. government.

“I continue to keep up on it because I worked so hard at it in school,” Dobbs said. “You don't want to lose sight of it, so I do have some things planned and some connections with NASA I'm excited about.”

Until then, it's all football for Dobbs — no matter how challenging the mathematical equation to retain his roster spot might be.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me