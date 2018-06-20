Steelers rate as third-best team on Madden 19

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With less than two months until Madden 19 comes out, the game's rankings are leaking out.

Thanks to a number of tweets and Internet posts, it's been revealed that the Steelers are set as the third-best team, with an 83 score — tied with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

It's no shock that the Philadelphia Eagles are the game's top team, with a 90 rating. The New England Patriots are second with an 84.

SNF on NBC tweeted out the overall team rankings:

Agree or disagree with these #Madden19 team ratings? pic.twitter.com/OuNTAUsjWw — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 18, 2018

As for players, the Steelers' best player is Antonio Brown, with a 99 rating. Following AB is Le'Veon Bell (93), David DeCastro (92), and Cameron Heyward (87).

Ben Roethlisberger lands as the Steelers' fifth-best player with an 86 rating.

Among all the quarterbacks, the Packers' Aaron Rogers tops out with a 99, followed by Patriots' Tom Brady (97), Saints' Drew Brees (90), Seahawks' Russell Wilson (89), and Falcons' Matt Ryan (88). Roethlisberger's 86 puts him in a three-way tie for 6th place with Chargers' Philip Rivers and Colts' Andrew Luck.

Notable on the Steelers' players is Ryan Shazier's 85 rating. Shazier maintains his high ranking, despite the fact that he will miss this season during his rehabilitation from a spinal injury.

Madden 19 is scheduled to be available on PS4 and Xbox One on Aug. 10.