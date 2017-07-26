Steelers prepare to begin 52nd training camp at St. Vincent

Despite growing up fewer than 40 miles from Latrobe, Jesse James never attended Steelers training camp as a child.

It wasn't until after he was drafted in the fifth round by the team in 2015 that James got his first taste of St. Vincent in the summer.

Now entering his third NFL season, the 6-foot-7 tight end from Glassport appreciates the three weeks the Steelers spend in Westmoreland County.

“It's a good time to get away and focus on football 100 percent with no distractions,” James said. “That's huge in this day and age to get away from everything.”

Heading into their 52nd year training at St. Vincent, the Steelers are among a dwindling number of NFL teams that go away for camp. About two-thirds — 21 of 32 teams — are staying home and training within 10 miles of at their headquarters this summer.

This is a sharp contrast from 2000 when only 10 of 31 teams trained close to home.

Since 1966, the Steelers have opted to begin their preseason at St. Vincent, which is tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the second-longest stint at an off-site location. The Vikings, however, are abandoning Minnesota State Mankato after this season to train closer to their team facility.

The Green Bay Packers are the longest-tenured team at an off-site location, entering their 60th season training at Saint Norbert College.

“It's awesome,” Steelers veteran defensive end Cam Heyward said of training in Latrobe. “To have that rich history behind it and know that you're not going to some ritzy area to get away. You're going to a historical part of the Steelers organization.

“It just shows you where they've been before and shows you are among the greats.”

The 14 preseason practices the Steelers will hold at St. Vincent — they also have one at Latrobe Memorial Stadium and another at Heinz Field — are the only time fans can watch the team train. The night practice at Heinz Field on Aug. 6 is a first for the Steelers and could test the waters toward moving more practices away from St. Vincent in future summers.

“Fans are great to come out and support us,” James said. “It's the hardest time of the year for us as a group and is very challenging. For the players who just got here, they get to know the other guys a little better. It's easier than if you're staying at a hotel or somewhere down the street.”

Although players are housed in dormitories and don't have the amenities of staying at home, the tradeoff is building a foundation for the season, which Heyward said is vital to the Steelers' success.

“It's helps players grow, whether it's the physicality of practices or learning a lot about each other,” he said. “Being there 24/7, you can take a lot away from that time. A team can really jell in that environment.”

For coach Mike Tomlin, it's the first time of the calendar year that his players can put on pads and hit in practice. It's part of the evaluation that helps him trim the roster from 90 players to 53.

“It's a significant element in the journey,” Tomlin said after the conclusion of minicamp in June. “Football is a game that is played in pads. Really, all of the things that we have done up to this point builds up to that. That's where we get the opportunity to play some football and see what some of these guys are all about.”

