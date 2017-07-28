Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Training Camp

St. Vincent offers more than just football at Steelers training camp
Patrick Varine | Friday, July 28, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Austin Bachand | TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
The St. Vincent Basilica passes by the windows of the trolley used to give tours during Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The tours show off the highlights of St. Vincent College.
Submitted artwork
Above, the St. Vincent College crest.
Artwork by Simon François de Tours
Above, a 17th-century portrait of St. Vincent de Paul by Simon François de Tours.
Submitted photo
Above, the Sauerkraut Tower.
Submitted photo
Above, an 1860 photo of King Ludwig I of Bavaria.

Updated 24 minutes ago

While many of those attending training camp are probably more obsessed with the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a quick look at the campus around them reveals quite a bit of history as well. Here are a few things you may not have known about St. Vincent College.

ITS HERALDRY

Latin might be a dead language, but don't tell that to the heraldic crests representing

thousands of organizations around the world. St. Vincent's crest reads "Veri Iustique Scientia Vindex," which is Latin for "Truth, Justice and Wisdom Will Conquer."

The crest is a shield with a blue-and-gray checked pattern, and its pattern is referred to a "fusily shield." In traditional heraldry, blue represents Venus, truth and loyalty, while gray represents the moon, peace and sincerity, according to HeraldryAndCrests.com.

The black bars on the crest's shield form the letter "V," and the crosses signify a connection to the Christian faith in classic heraldry.

 

 

WE'RE NO. 1!

The college grounds are home to a number of firsts in the Catholic faith. Saint Vincent Basilica, originally St. Vincent Parish and named for St. Vincent de Paul, was built in 1790 as the first Catholic parish in Pennsylvania west of the Allegheny Mountains.

The college, founded by Bavarian monk Boniface Wimmer in 1846, was the first Benedictine monastery in the U.S.

 

 

WHO WAS ST. VINCENT?

Saint Vincent de Paul was a French Roman Catholic priest who lived from 1581 to 1660. He was born in the village of Pouy in the French province of Guyenne and Gascony. His father Jean sent him to seminary at the age of 15.

In the early 1600s, he spent two years as a slave after being taken captive by Barbary pirates from northern Africa.

Eventually he made his way back to France and served as a chaplain, a tutor and even spiritual advisor to Queen Anne following the death of King Louis XIII. He spent 28 years serving as spiritual director of the Convent of St. Mary of Angels in Paris.

Today, he is the patron saint of all works of charity.

 

 

THE SAUERKRAUT TOWER?

What looks like an innocuous, rounded two-story building near the Latimer Library was actually an integral part of the St. Vincent campus in its early years. The nearly 125-year-old Sauerkraut Tower, built in 1893, once served as a gravity-powered method of distributing drinking water throughout the campus. It was also the place where the Benedictine Sisters of Eichstatt, Bavaria, stored the homemade sauerkraut they regularly prepared.

 

 

HONORING THE KING

On the northeastern side of the campus, a parklet and fountain area is named Ludwig Platz, German for "Ludwig's Garden," in honor of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. The king, who reigned from 1825 to 1848, was a patron of the arts, and in addition to donating paintings, books and other cultural amenities to the campus in its early days, also commissioned a number of neoclassical buildings in Munich, Germany, and was a collector of early German, Dutch and Italian Renaissance paintings.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.