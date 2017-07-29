Steelers Charity Walk at training camp draws 500, even in the rain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers Event Marketing Manager John Simpson had some good news and some bad news for the roughly 500 people waiting Saturday morning to take part in the inaugural Steelers Charity Walk to benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

"The good news? It's the perfect temperature outside for a walk," Simpson said of the unseasonably cool morning.

Unfortunately, it was accompanied by constant rainfall.

Few were deterred, however, given the chance to catch a glimpse of Steeler legend and event co-host "Mean" Joe Greene and contribute to research on concussion-related injuries.

When Chuck Noll was told in 1990 that one of his players had suffered a concussion and had to sit out, he spoke with team doctors about developing an objective protocol for evaluating head injuries.

Their work led to the ImPACT — or "Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing" — protocol, which has been in use by the NFL since 2007.

The Steelers launched the Noll Foundation in late 2016 with the intent to fund worthwhile research into brain injuries related to athletics.

Kristi Bihler and her sons Max and Joe drove from Columbus, Ohio, to attend training camp and take part in the walk.

"I still have my Joe Greene 'One for the Thumb' shirt from 1981," Bihler said as Max held it up.

Marine Corps veteran Mark Cox of Pittsburgh brought his wife Jnesjah and 3-year-old daughter Skylar to training camp for the first time.

"We wanted to start a family tradition," Cox said. "I just got out of the Corps, so I'm fortunate and blessed to be here with my family."

Doug Jack of Homer City was joined by five family members, all wearing "Team Jack" shirts.

"We come down to see some of the players and enjoy camp," Jack said.

Greene and former teammates Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley entertained the crowd with a few training camp stories before heading out into the rain for the foundation walk.

The foundation's medical advisory panel includes Dr. Julian Bailes, a former Steelers neurosurgeon and head of the medical advisory board of Pop Warner Football; Dr. Regis Haid, founding partner of the Atlanta Brain and Spine Care Center; and UPMC neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Maroon, the first team-appointed neurosurgeon with the Steelers in 1982, and one of the people who helped develop the ImPACT protocol.

The FDA recently recognized ImPACT and ImPACT Pediatric as safe and effective, and they are the only FDA-approved tests to assess cognitive function for suspected brain injury in patients ages 5 to 60.

To date, more than 12 million athletes and patients have been baselined with these tests.

Kathy Kline of Kingwood, W.Va., grew up in the North Hills area and participates in numerous charity walks.

"I'll bleed black and gold until the day I die," she said. "I like doing these walks for the exercise, plus I get to come to training camp."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.