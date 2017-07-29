Former Steelers swap training-camp stories at charity walk in Latrobe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A rainy morning at Steelers training camp brought out the fear in former offensive guard Craig Wolfley.

Well, at least the memory of fear.

"You gotta understand, three members of the Wolfley family have been struck by lightning. We're like lightning beacons!" Wolfley told a crowd of about 500 people gathered for the inaugural Steelers Charity Walk to benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

Wolfley told a story about Coach Noll's insistence on practicing in a thunderstorm... up to a point:

Steeler legend and event co-host "Mean" Joe Greene reminisced about his very first Steeler training camp in Latrobe:

He also talked about the pressure from fans — even the younger ones — when you're a first-round draft pick:

When things got serious — briefly — it was clear that Greene's playing days still mean a great deal. He choked up briefly and wiped away a tear as he recalled John Stallworth's 73-yard touchdown reception that put the Steelers ahead for good against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

"I'll never forget it," Greene said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.