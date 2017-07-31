Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Training Camp

Steelers camp almost like Christmas in July for these fans
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 31, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Cameron McNichol, 11, of Missouri shows off the signatures on his Steeler helmet. With mostly rookie signatures, McNichol was hoping to snag an Antonio Brown autograph.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Steeler fans grabbed a seat well in advance of the afternoon practice at Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Fans and autograph seekers wait to take a position leading to Chuck Noll Field at Steeler training camp.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Autograph seekers line up along the path leading to Chuck Noll Field in advance of the afternoon practice at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

The first Monday of Steelers training camp saw the return of sunny skies after a rainy Saturday slightly dampened the festivities.

Parking lots and open fields were crowded with cars as fans from near and far converged on St. Vincent College in Unity.

Rosemary Stratton of Beaver Falls brought her grandson, Dylan Stratton of Brielle, N.J., to his first Steelers training camp.

Dylan Stratton, 9, of Brielle, N.J., shows off his Steeler fidget spinner.

Photo by Patrick Varine

 

"For Christmas I wrapped up a Terrible Towel and put a note to save the date because I'm bringing you to Steeler training camp," Stratton said.

Tim Murphy and members of his family drove 16 hours from Missouri to combine their family reunion — Murphy is originally from Jeannette — with a stop at training camp.

Members of the Murphy family drove 16 hours from Missouri to attend training camp.

Photo by Patrick Varine

 

"I've been a diehard Steeler fan my whole life," said Murphy, who last attended training camp in the early 2000s. "It's just an awesome experience."

As of 2 p.m., fans were lining the pathways to Chuck Noll Field, waiting for players to head to their afternoon practice.

