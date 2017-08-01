Steelers training camp may take the day off, but Twitter doesn't
The Steelers might be taking the day off from training camp, but never despair! Steeler fans don't take the day off. Here's a few of the best and funniest Steeler and training-camp tweets we've seen from the past few days.
This is a pretty accurate summation of this situation in most workplaces:
My latest cartoon: #Steelers #LatrobePa #Pittsburgh #Steelerstrainingcamp pic.twitter.com/lDpy1OHFuD— Randy Bish (@Bishtoons) July 13, 2017
Big Ben tags the crossbar from way out:
#SteelersTrainingCamp Big Ben hitting crossbar from 44! pic.twitter.com/ECN9rUM75J— Mark Roemer (@mrroemer) August 1, 2017
The Steelers are always working with local youth and charity organizations:
Thanks to #WestA and #Yough Youth Football for joining us for our #YouthFootball at #SteelersTrainingCamp today!! pic.twitter.com/RINt9YVhUb— Steelers Youth FB (@SteelersYouthFB) July 30, 2017
Ex-Pat PGH Girl? Hmmm, we'll assume it means "expatriate" and not "ex-Patriot" and we'll let it slide:
It's not always boring when leaving work each day! #SteelersTrainingCamp #saintvincent #SteelersNation @steelers pic.twitter.com/TNZXq6ULs8— Ex-Pat PGH Girl (@expatpghgirl) July 31, 2017
Cracking on Joe Flacco never gets old:
As a Steelers fan, I'm disappointed that Flacco is hurt since he's awful... unless they sign Kaepernick because he's even worse.— Leonardo (@LeoPavoldi) August 1, 2017
This right here is a pretty bold statement:
With Bryant back in the line up I really do believe the Steelers can beat the Pats.— Drew™ (@D_Ring_3) August 1, 2017
Ike Taylor chats with Big Ben as James Harrison appears to be taking the definition of "sweatshirt" a bit too literally:
Caption this #Steelers pic.twitter.com/2ZqBldapBr— Blitzburgh (@Steel_Curtain4) August 1, 2017
And finally, a list of some of the best Steeler-themed fantasy football team names. We're partial to "Ruthlessberger":
Best fantasy football team names for Steelers fans https://t.co/UbrQd98XGk #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/wnvWtX6YjI— Fantasy Football (@spotfantasy) August 1, 2017
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.