Training Camp

Steelers training camp may take the day off, but Twitter doesn't
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scores a touchdown during 7 shots drill in practice Monday, July 31, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

The Steelers might be taking the day off from training camp, but never despair! Steeler fans don't take the day off. Here's a few of the best and funniest Steeler and training-camp tweets we've seen from the past few days.

This is a pretty accurate summation of this situation in most workplaces:

Big Ben tags the crossbar from way out:

The Steelers are always working with local youth and charity organizations:

Ex-Pat PGH Girl? Hmmm, we'll assume it means "expatriate" and not "ex-Patriot" and we'll let it slide:

Cracking on Joe Flacco never gets old:

This right here is a pretty bold statement:

Ike Taylor chats with Big Ben as James Harrison appears to be taking the definition of "sweatshirt" a bit too literally:

And finally, a list of some of the best Steeler-themed fantasy football team names. We're partial to "Ruthlessberger":

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

