Rockhold visits Steelers camp, promotes UFC show in Pittsburgh

When Luke Rockhold visited Steelers training camp Thursday at St. Vincent, he quickly spotted a familiar face in Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers coach greeted the former UFC middleweight champion with a smile and a hug. They have become friends, Rockhold said, through NFL analyst Jay Glazer, who does mixed-martial arts training on the side.

“Tomlin's a good dude,” said Rockhold, who got a chance to meet some Steelers, including linebacker James Harrison. “He runs a great program out here. I'm excited to see the guys go to work. You can't help but admire their grit and how they handle themselves.”

Rockhold (15-3) will headline the UFC Pittsburgh card Sept. 16 at PPG Paints Arena, fighting David Branch (21-3) in the main event. It will mark the third time the UFC has had a show at the arena, and Rockhold is planning to make his match a show-stopper.

“I love coming to new areas and turning on new fans, especially in a city like this,” Rockhold said. “Pittsburgh is a big football city. They enjoy the rougher side of sports. Usually that means they like fighting. If you like football, you like fighting, for the most part.”

It's the first fight in the Octagon for Rockhold since losing his world title to Michael Bisping by first-round TKO at UFC 199 in June 2016. Rockhold had previously beaten Bisping by submission in November 2014, and intended to make a statement by making quick work of his opponent. Instead, he got caught with a big punch.

“I learned a lot,” Rockhold said. “I learned not to push fights. That's never been my style. When I'm patient, I'm calculated, there's no one who can compete with me. I felt like I went in there with more to prove. I beat Bisbing so easily the first time that I felt like I had to really make a statement to prove my status and I paid for it. I don't make the same mistake twice.”

Rockhold, who beat Chris Weidman by fourth-round TKO for the title in December 2015, believes he should have been given a rematch and a spoke out by saying the middleweight division deserves clarity. That prompted UFC president Dana White to fire back that Rockhold has to “earn it.” Rockhold plans to do just that, by beating Branch.

“I think I deserve that thing right now more than anybody. I think I have deserved it. This is just to solidify that,” Rockhold said. “I feel like what else is there, who else is there right now? I feel like I deserve this more than anybody, I'll sell this more than anybody.

“There's no one in a better position than me right now. This is just the best way to solidify my status and show people what's up, that I'm not going anywhere. … People were ducking me. I've got to fight. I'm in the prime in my life. I've got to get something, get my feet wet and get back out there and let people know I'm still here. No one else stepped up. David Branch did, so he's the one who's going to get dealt with.”

