Training Camp

Fans flock to Steelers camp for brush with gridiron greats
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:41 a.m.

Justin Lewis wasn't looking for autographs Tuesday.

The Beltzhoover man's balancing act at Steelers training camp netted his young son a handshake from wide receiver Antonio Brown and him a pretty cool cellphone video.

“He saw who he wanted to see, but he really wanted to see A.B.,” Lewis said of his son, Cash, who sports a haircut similar to the Steelers star. “I had to hold him over (the fence) so he could get a good handshake and so I could capture it on the video.”

It was the pair's first time at training camp at St. Vincent College in Unity and already a memorable one before practice started. Lewis yelled to Brown as the receiver walked toward practice and gestured toward his son. With a big smile on his face, Brown stopped, turned around and walked back a few feet to greet Cash before hitting the field.

“I appreciate that,” Lewis said afterward.

Steelers fans lined up for hours for a chance to get close to the players on Tuesday, many of them raising their cellphones as the players went to and from practice under the late-summer sun and blue sky. There was a lot of cheering for the stars as they walked through the crowd and a group of youth football players from East Allegheny.

Bob Kagarise of Martinsburg in Blair County sat with a marker tucked in his T-shirt in a shady spot near the field reading, “The Pittsburgh Steelers: The Official Team History.” He had two pages of player photos bookmarked in hopes of autographs — defensive backs coach Carnell Lake and inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky.

“Last year was my first time out here,” Kagarise said. “I've been a Steelers fanatic since back when they were bad.”

Other autographs certainly were welcome on the book's inside cover.

“Each time I come back, I'll keep bringing the book along,” he said.

T.J. Bowser, 8, of State College drew a makeshift sign with black marker on a yellow legal pad in hopes of attracting his favorite player, rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt, with whom he shares a name. It was young T.J.'s first time at camp with his grandparents. He hoped to get some autographs on his baseball cap or a T-shirt they brought along.

“He's not too picky, if we can get just a few,” Ellie Bowser said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Zach Hinshaw, right, reaches for an autograph in the crowd from former Steelers player Ryan Clark before the start of team practice at Memorial Field in downtown Latrobe on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Antonio Brown signs fan autographs in the rain after the end of Steelers team practice at Memorial Field in downtown Latrobe on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
