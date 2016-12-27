Pa. slows key economic development program that lured jobs to former Sony site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gov. Tom Wolf is turning off the tap on tax breaks that helped lure 750 jobs to the former Sony facility in East Huntingdon.

A spokesman for the embattled Democrat, who is girding for a budget battle with the Republican controlled Legislature, said the well is dry and the state can no longer afford the kind of tax breaks that flowed through the Keystone Opportunity Zone program.

The program, launched nearly two decades ago under former Gov. Tom Ridge, provides generous state tax breaks to companies that bring new jobs to economically struggling regions dubbed KOZs. The state's website boasts it has lured 10,000 jobs and $1.5 billion in capital investments to those communities.

April Kopas, executive director of the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority and the county's KOZ coordinator, said the program was instrumental in luring four tenants with about 750 employees to the former Sony site, now dubbed Westmoreland RIDC. Earlier this month, Philips Respironics held a ribbon-cutting for a facility at a second KOZ site nearby that will employ about 200.

Last summer, Wolf signed legislation extending the program.

Kopas said Westmoreland County had no new sites in the pipeline.

Officials in Chester, Clear‑field and Elk counties and Philadelphia, however, recently received letters rejecting their applications.

The Wolf administration said the state can't afford new tax breaks.

“Given the financial constraints of the commonwealth, including the deficit, we are not able to approve any additional special tax allowances at this time,” Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said.

Scott Dunkelberger, deputy secretary of business financing in the state Department of Community and Economic Development, wrote to rejected applicants that it's unlikely the state will accept new applications until Wolf achieves an overhaul of the tax system to make it “more equitable.”

Republican lawmakers, who blocked Wolf's calls for tax increases last year and are calling for a total restriction of state government this year, were surprised to learn the KOZ program had been put on hold.

“This is the Wolf administration making a decision unilaterally without even an FYI that we're planning to do it,” said House Republican Caucus spokesman Steve Miskin.

However, Wolf did signal such moves could be coming.

Acknowledging a looming $600 million budget shortfall, the administration earlier this month pledged to cut agency spending before turning to tax increases to shore up revenue.

Miskin dismissed the focus on revenue as short-sighted.

“In the end, revenue alone puts a bandage on a budget problem. There are no sacred cows this year. We've agreed everything is on the table as it should be,” he said. “We're looking at this as an opportunity to totally restructure Pennsylvania government to make it serve the businesses and the people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.