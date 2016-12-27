Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Mom 'slowly dying' inside kills self, baby after posting on Facebook

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 11:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

GLEN ROCK — Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband “you don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy,” shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself.

State police said they found the bodies of Sheri Shermeyer, 40, and her son, John, inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.

The York County coroner said it's believed Shermeyer composed the 600-word note about two hours before police found the bodies in Glen Rock, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia. Police called the deaths an apparent murder-suicide pending autopsies Wednesday.

Christmas night, she updated her cover photo with a sign reading: “Sometimes what you're most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free.”

The posting said Shermeyer felt she had been slowly dying inside and that the only thing she had to live for was the boy.

“And even now, all I can think about is leaving this world,” the note said.

Directing her anger at her husband, she writes: “You don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on?”

People replying to the post expressed concern and then talked of notifying police.

Her husband did not appear to be on Facebook or have a listed phone number.

Coroner Pam Gay said state police showed the posting to her office.

Shermeyer's page describes her as a stay-at-home mother, originally from Anderson Creek, N.C.

Doug Claborn is an EMT for 25 years who lives in the area, although wasn't part of Monday's emergency response.

He said emergency responders spent about six hours on the scene.

He called the murder-suicide “tragic.”

“It was a day after Christmas, so she was apparently going through this during the holiday season,” Claborn said.

There are those who will help anyone feeling suicidal, he said. “By golly, just reach out, there's resources.”

