Pennsylvania

Owner of former Penguins practice site to prison in tax case

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

A tax attorney who owned a practice rink formerly used by the Penguins must spend four years in prison for not paying more than $790,000 in federal payroll taxes he withheld from employee wages.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh on Thursday also ordered Steven Lynch, 61, to pay the taxes, a $75,000 fine and then spend three years on probation.

Lynch was indicted in connection with the IceoPlex at Southpointe and other businesses connected with the development about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors contend Lynch didn't pay the money he withheld from employee paychecks to the IRS from 2012 to 2015.

He was convicted at trial last year.

The complex includes an ice rink, fitness center, soccer court, restaurant and bar.

