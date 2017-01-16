Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Police, EMS alerted to danger of elephant tranquilizer that killed 2 in Beaver
Tom Fontaine | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
In this June 27, 2016 photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, members of the RCMP go through a decontamination procedure in Vancouver after intercepting a package containing approximately 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the powerful opioid carfentanil imported from China. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)
This June 2016 photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows printer ink bottles containing carfentanil imported from China, in Vancouver. Members of the Canada Border Services Agency seized approximately 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the powerful opioid bound for Calgary. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)
In this June 27, 2016 photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a member of the RCMP opens a printer ink bottle containing the opioid carfentanil imported from China, in Vancouver. Drug dealers have been cutting carfentanil and its weaker cousin, fentanyl, into heroin and other illicit drugs to boost profit margins. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)

Updated 6 hours ago

One of the strongest opioids available has claimed its first lives in Pennsylvania, with officials in Beaver County blaming two recent overdose deaths on carfentanil, which is used as a sedative for elephants and other large animals.

“Logic would say, ‘Run away from it.' But on the street, people say, ‘I want that,' ” Dr. Neil A. Capretto, medical director at Beaver County-based Gateway Rehab, said of the synthetic drug's potency.

The local deaths are the first to be linked to carfentanil in Pennsylvania, said Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer, who confirmed the first one happened in Beaver Falls in late November and the second in New Brighton in mid-December.

Gabauer did not provide information about the victims, citing an investigation by state police and the Beaver County District Attorney's office. District Attorney David J. Lozier could not be reached Monday.

The death toll from carfentanil, considered 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine, could rise. Gabauer said his office hasn't determined what caused at least 14 overdose deaths in Beaver County since mid-December because toxicology results are pending.

The drug began raising alarms across the country last year.

In August, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office in Cleveland issued a public health warning about the drug after its use was detected in local communities and linked to deaths elsewhere in Ohio. Of particular concern for users, the office said, the reversal drug naloxone could be ineffective or require several doses to counteract carfentanil's effects. For everyone else, including public safety workers, the office warned of accidental exposure — the drug can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled.

A month later, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about the drug.

Gabauer said he alerted staff members last week to start wearing masks and gloves when dealing with suspected overdoses in Beaver County, where overdose deaths have skyrocketed. Gabauer said Beaver County had 37 confirmed overdose deaths in 2015 but 93 confirmed cases in 2016 as of mid-December, along with the 14 pending cases.

A spokesman for Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha said carfentanil has yet to show up in any fatal overdoses there. Yet District Attorney John Peck said local police chiefs have alerted their officers to the potential danger, adding, “They've discussed halting field testing and turning that over to the labs.”

The drug can be mixed with heroin to stretch supplies of that drug or to make the heroin stronger, or it can be used as a heroin substitute, Capretto said.

“At this potency, the margin for error is just so small. One or two more grains could be the difference between life and death,” Capretto said of the dangers of cutting heroin with the synthetic drug.

Tribune-Review staff writer Debra Erdley contributed. Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.