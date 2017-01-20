Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

PA Supreme Court gives lawmakers more time to draft new casino tax

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

In a 6-1 decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday gave legislators a four-month extension to come up with a new levy on slot machines.

The court extended the deadline from Jan. 23 until May 26.

Under the state's 2004 gambling law, casinos were required to pay at least 4 percent of gross slot machine revenue to their host communities as a local-share assessment. That includes 2 percent to counties and 2 percent or $10 million, whichever is greater, to municipalities.

In September, the court said the assessment was a non-uniform tax imposed in violation of the state constitution's uniformity clause. Legislators failed to come up with a solution in October before breaking for elections and the end of session.

Justice David Wecht, who wrote the court's opinion in September, opposed the extension. In his dissent, Wecht said the court shouldn't lend a hand to the General Assembly, which “lacked the political will” to find a remedy.

“Stalled in a political traffic jam of their own making, the legislators ask this Court to build them a detour,” he said. “We should decline to do so.”

The local-share assessment generated grant funds for local governments to cover costs associated with gambling-related crime and increased police activity, expanded social services, and economic development projects.

Westmoreland County, which doesn't host a casino, never received grant money, unlike surrounding counties of Allegheny, Fayette and Washington.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.