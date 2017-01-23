Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Foxconn considers $7B U.S. facility with Apple, Nikkei reports

Bloomberg News | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 1:12 p.m.

Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Terry Gou told reporters in Taipei the company is considering a joint investment with Apple Inc. for a display manufacturing facility in the U.S., according to a report by the Nikkei Asian Review.

The facility would cost more than $7 billion and may create an eventual 30,000 to 50,000 jobs, the publication cited Gou as saying.The rising demand for larger displays makes domestic U.S. production a better solution than shipping from China and “Apple is willing to invest in the facility together because they need the (panels) as well,” he said. Apple didn't immediately respond Sunday to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is also planning a new molding facility in the U.S., possibly in Pennsylvania, Nikkei reported. Separately, Smart Technologies, a Foxconn-controlled interactive display company in Canada, may move to the U.S. in light of President Donald Trump's indication he may seek to alter terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Nikkei reported Gou as saying.

Gou said he sees American protectionism as “inevitable” while questioning whether U.S. consumers will be willing to pay much higher prices for equipment of equal quality, according to Nikkei. The publication said Gou spoke to reporters after Foxconn's holiday party in the Nankang district of Taipei.

