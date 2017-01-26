Report: Philadelphia anchorman suspended after comment about Kellyanne Conway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — Mike Jerrick, an anchor on Philadelphia's WTXF-TV, has reportedly been suspended by the station.

The “Good Day Philadelphia” co-host's suspension comes after Jerrick blurted out an expletive during a live broadcast this week while discussing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Jerrick's suspension will reportedly last a week, according to industry news site FTVLive. Representatives at the station have not responded to a request for comment.

The longtime anchor Tuesday noted that Conway is “good at bull(expletive)” when discussing the White House adviser's “alternative facts” comments made Sunday to Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” In that interview, Conway defended White House press secretary Sean Spicer's assertion that the crowd for President Trump's inauguration was the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration.”

“We're sorry about that,” co-host Alex Holley said after Jerrick's comment.

“I apologize for that,” Jerrick added at the time.

Jerrick joined the station in 1999 as a co-host of “Good Day Philadelphia.” He departed in 2002 to host Fox News Channel's “Fox and Friends” and “DaySide,” along with “The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet.” Jerrick returned to “Good Day Philadelphia” in 2009, according to the station's website.