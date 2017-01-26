Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Grim new forecast puts Pennsylvania's budget gap at nearly $3 billion

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's grim state budget forecast is getting gloomier.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature are facing a potential shortfall of nearly $3 billion through next summer, based on new projections by the state Legislature's Independent Fiscal Office.

With an approved state budget this year of $31.5 billion, the projected deficit is among the state's largest post-recession gaps as it struggles to keep up with rising costs for health care for the poor, prisons, state police and overdue pension obligation payments.

Matthew Knittel, the director of the Independent Fiscal Office, said Thursday that year-over-year tax collections are virtually flat halfway through the fiscal year.

“We're really not getting any kind of economic growth through January,” Knittel said. “So it's very puzzling.”

Forecasts for other states have also been gloomy, although Knittel said Pennsylvania's may be slightly worse because the state's population isn't growing and is slightly older. Pennsylvania's corporate tax collections also reflect an overall national weakness in corporate profits, Knittel said.

In November, the Independent Fiscal Office had forecast a gap of $2.2 billion in the cost to maintain current program spending through July 1, 2018. The office's new projection this week revised projected tax collections downward by nearly $600 million. That puts the overall gap at $2.8 billion.

The Legislature's huge Republican majorities have rebuffed Wolf's efforts the past two years to balance the deficit with a broad increase in sales or income tax. In recent weeks, Wolf has vowed to produce a balanced budget plan that relies heavily on cuts and savings measures, but not an increase in sales or income tax.

The repeated use of one-time stopgaps to plug deficits drew five credit downgrades from 2012 through 2014, leaving Pennsylvania among the lowest-rated states and paying higher rates to borrow money.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.