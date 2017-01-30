Gov. Tom Wolf to propose folding four agencies into one

Gov. Tom Wolf says his proposed budget next week will call for the consolidation of four state agencies into a new Department of Health and Human Services to eliminate duplication and better deliver services to seniors, individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities and those battling addiction.

Monday's announcement comes amid calls from legislative Republicans to trim the size of state government as lawmakers face steep budget challenges. Employees of the four agencies were notified of the proposed consolidation Friday evening.

Wolf said the four agencies — the departments of Aging, Drug and Alcohol Programs, Health, and Human Services — have the same core mission of improving public health and quality of life of Pennsylvanians. The agencies sometimes provide similar services to the same groups of individuals, the administration said.

“Over the past several months, I have worked closely with these four departments to break down silos and reimagine how we deliver critical services that will provide treatment to those suffering from substance use disorder, ensure children are receiving high-quality services and expand community-based opportunities for seniors,” Wolf said in a statement. “The creation of a new, unified Department of Health and Human Services will not result in any program cuts for Pennsylvanians, but will dramatically improve our ability to deliver services that will improve lives.”

All four agencies have a role in addressing the ongoing opioid and heroin epidemic. Under the proposal, the new Department of Health and Human Services will be the single state authority for federal Medicaid, substance abuse and mental health programs. The administration says this will allow the state to maximize available federal funds while offsetting state costs for staff and services.

The administration also believes the consolidation will less confusing for seniors applying for prescription drug assistance and seeking home and community-based services, as well as less red tape for nonprofits and other providers that work with state government to provide services.