Wolf seeks savings amid Pennsylvania financial crisis

Gov. Tom Wolf will deliver his third budget address Tuesday amid continuing news of the state's deepening financial crisis.

The revenue department last week said tax collections came up short again, failing to meet expectations in six of the last seven months. The shortfall is projected to top $700 million by June 30, when the fiscal year ends. Add in a loss in one-time revenues plus mandatory increases next year, and a structural deficit of more than $2 billion is estimated.

It's the backdrop in front of which Wolf will address a joint legislative session and officially start the annual back-and-forth budget negotiations with a conservative, Republican-dominated Legislature.

Wolf, a Democrat, is expected to include a combination of cuts, restructuring and new taxes to address the deficit. His budget will adhere closely to recommendations made by outside consulting firm McKinsey & Co., which was contracted for $1.8 million.

J.J. Abbott, the governor's spokesman, said the firm identified more than $1 billion in savings that otherwise would have resulted in “much deeper and harmful cuts to services or broad-based tax increases.”

The administration has otherwise kept a lid on the governor's proposal.

Wolf is expected to follow up on his proposal to combine four state agencies into one in an effort to streamline services and reduce duplicative spending and red tape. His administration hasn't said how much in savings is anticipated from the consolidation.

The proposal is another in a line of cost-cutting measures Wolf has taken, including the closure of SCI-Pittsburgh with projected annual savings of $81 million, slashing thousands of unfilled state jobs, consolidating human resources and information technologies operations, and imposing a strict review of leases held by state agencies.

The consolidation is seen as a show of good faith in Wolf's outreach to Republicans who opposed his two prior proposals to increase income and sales taxes.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are approaching the consolidation proposal with cautious optimism.

“We're all for efficiencies; we're all for reducing the size of government if at all possible,” Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said in a floor speech last week. But, he recalled, Republican Gov. Tom Ridge in 1995 broke the Department of Environmental Resources into two agencies because “it got too big and too weighed down in bureaucracy.”

“So it remains to be seen if this will be a positive thing or not,” Corman said. “Obviously, the governor is trying to find new ways to restructure government, and we applaud that effort and we will work with him to better understand his proposal.”

House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, said in a statement that Wolf's proposal to cut state bureaucracy is something Democrats can support “if we make sure that it's done well.”

“If this consolidation means less paperwork and confusion for all of us who depend on these services, then I'm all for it,” he said.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said under any consolidation, the services already provided need to continue at the same level if not better.

“We have no choice. We have a significant structural deficit, and one way to address that is to streamline government, and that's what this is going to do,” Costa said.

Wolf has said his proposal will include a severance tax on natural gas drilling. New proposals have been floating around the Capitol, and Democrats and a handful of Republicans have supported similar measures in the past. But at this point, top GOP leadership opposes the idea.

House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall, in an op-ed last week said the next budget should prioritize spending based on available revenues from existing taxes. He is pressing for “zero-based budgeting,” which would move the state away from agency budgets based on the prior year's spending level.

A first-term governor's third budget is often seen as the last before the distractions of a re-election campaign consume state politics. Republican legislative leaders are talked about as being among those who want to challenge Wolf.

In the weeks leading up to the budget, Wolf's top aide left her government position to join his re-election campaign.

