Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

State Senate moves to increase statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases
Kevin Zwick | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Pennsylvania Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday to reform the statute of limitations for child sex abuse cases.

The bill could reignite tensions between the House and Senate in the new session. The two chambers disagreed on similar legislation last year.

The new bill would give prosecutors more time to file criminal charges against an alleged abuser. Current law prohibits criminal charges once the victim reaches 50 years old.

Individuals also would have more time to file civil lawsuits against an alleged defendant, co-conspirator or anyone who failed to report child sex abuse, and reduces the legal threshold to sue a public institution from gross negligence to negligence. Current law gives victims until the age of 30 to file a lawsuit.

The legislation does not contain controversial language sought by victim advocates to allow individuals to file civil lawsuits for decades after the statute of limitations has run out. The legislation applies to future victims.

“We're hopeful that the House will take it under careful consideration,” said Jennifer Kocher, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre. “We could move something forward for survivors of child sex abuse rather than offer them nothing.”

House GOP spokesman Steve Miskin said the House will try to reach a consensus between the two chambers to “send a very strong bill with a strong message for victims to the governor.”

The House approved the retroactive language last year, but the Senate removed it amid constitutional concerns and an intense lobbying effort from the insurance industry and Pennsylvania Catholic Conference. Victim advocates say it could take victims decades to come to terms with their abuse, and the retroactive language would offer older victims a path to relief.

Reform efforts were boosted after last year's highly-publicized release of a grand jury report regarding the Johnstown-Altoona Roman Catholic Diocese. That report said nearly 50 priests molested hundreds of children over several decades in the diocese.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.