Pennsylvania

Hundreds of Comcast workers protest Trump travel ban

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 2: Comcast tech employees walk out of work to rally against President Trump's recent immigration order on February 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The rally will also happen in other Comcast offices across the country, including Sunnyvale, California and Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA — Hundreds of Comcast workers in Philadelphia took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump's divisive executive order on refugees and immigration.

The workers walked out of the cable giant's downtown headquarters around 2 p.m. Thursday for a rally outside the building and a march to nearby City Hall.

Workers say the company was supportive of their involvement and no one was docked any pay for participating. Even a chief technology officer and executive vice president took part.

Some signs read “Tech has no borders” and “Have we tried turning America off, waiting 10 seconds and turning it back on again?”

Comcast is one of the largest employers in the Philadelphia area.

Spokesman John Demming says the company's primary focus is to make sure all employees “feel safe in their jobs, including while traveling.”

