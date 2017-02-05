Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

IUP student dies in scuffle, frat brother faces charges

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 10:25 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student faces charges in connection with the death of his fraternity brother after they fought near campus, police said.

Brady DiStefano, 19, is charged with aggravated assault in the death of his 20-year-old Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother, Caleb Zwieg, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Investigators said the situation started as an off-campus fight between the fraternity brothers. Police said Zwieg was “choked out” during a fight Friday night along Wayne Avenue. He died at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the television station, a witness told police DiStefano was spotted on top of Zwieg, choking him. The witness said he broke the two up and tried to save Zwieg.

An autopsy and toxicology results are pending. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has not ruled a cause of death.

“We can't see any visible injuries at this time. We're waiting for toxicologies,” Overman told WPXI.

Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said more charges could be filed against DiStefano after those tests are complete.

“Pending the results of the autopsy and upon further investigation, we may revisit these charges to include other charges as would be appropriate,” Dougherty said.

Zwieg was from Rockville, Maryland, police said.

Michelle Fryling, executive director of communications and media relations for IUP, said in a statement, “We are heartbroken about this tragedy. We are providing appropriate support to Caleb's friends and family and all of the university community.”

DiStefano remains in the Indiana County Jail and his bail had not been set as of Saturday night.

