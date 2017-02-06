Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

84 Lumber Super Bowl ad so hot Fox made them change it
Kevin Zwick | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 12:33 a.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

84 Lumber kicked off a national recruitment campaign with a Super Bowl ad about immigration that was too politically charged for the FOX network, the ad's producers said.

The 90-second ad was the family-owned, Washington County-based company's first big push to reach a national audience. It ran just before the halftime break and directed millions of viewers to its website.

The ad, called "The Journey Begins," depicted a Mexican woman and her young daughter's journey traveling to reach the southern U.S. border. The ad was produced by Pittsburgh-based ad agency Brunner.

84 Lumber posted the full video Sunday evening, saying the ad depicted a "mother & daughter's symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens."

It included a part that television viewers didn't see - the mother and daughter reaching what appears to be Donald Trump's newly constructed wall dividing the two countries. That part was concerning to the FOX network, according to Brunner.

"FOX had some concerns about some of the elements, including the 'wall' that were initially included. So when they told us they ultimately weren't going to approve, we were disappointed, but ultimately, it's their network and their decision," said Michael Brunner, CEO of Brunner, in a statement.

"However, because we believe so strongly in the message, we didn't want to see it left on the editing room floor," he said.

Instead, the television ad directed viewers to the webpage journey84.com, which included a 5-minute, 44-second version of the ad. The company's website received 300,000 viewer requests in the first minute after the ad aired, and 6 million views in the first hour, a company spokesman said.

According to the Brunner website, the ad was intended "to convey the core values of 84 Lumber in the most disruptive way possible on the biggest stage - the Super Bowl. A spot focused on telling the story of what 84 Lumber believes in and, at the same time, recruits more like-minded people as the company expands."

In the full video, 84 Lumber workers have consrtucted large wooden doors in the wall. The mother and daughter - holding an American flag the little girl has woven out of scraps she picked up on the journey - walk through the doors into sunlight.

The last line of the video says: "The will to succeed is always welcome here."

Amy Smiley, marketing director for 84 Lumber, said the 60-year old company provides training and advancement and good paying jobs.

"We're always looking for people who are ready to roll up their sleeves and work hard, no matter who they are," she said.

In the days before the Super Bowl, 84 Lumber issued a series of inspiring teaser tweets:

The FOX Network did not immediately respond to request for comment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.