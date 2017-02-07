Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Wolf budget calls for Natural gas tax, minimum wage increase
Kevin Zwick | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addresses delegates on Thursday, July 28, 2016, the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing a $32.3 billion spending package built off a combination of $2 billion in funding cuts and tax increases for next year's state budget.

“In my proposed budget, there are no broad-based taxes,” Wolf said during his morning address before the combined houses of the Legislature.

He said the proposal “contains the largest cuts to, and consolidations of, government bureaucracy in our history.”

Significant pieces of the governor's proposed $571.5 million spending plan, a 1.8 percent increase above the current year, will require approval from the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

Wolf, a Democrat, is proposing a 6.5 percent natural gas severance tax and impact fee credit expected to generate $293 million.

That was met with the predictably dour response from the industry, which has opposed all of Wolf's attempts to increase taxes on shale gas.

“While we're cautiously optimistic that the national energy market may begin to recover from the recent global downturn, higher energy taxes - along with the Wolf administration's wave of job-crushing regulations - will stunt our industry's ability to reinvest in Pennsylvania, impacting tens-of-thousands of hardworking men and women who rely on a stable market for family-sustaining jobs,” the Marcellus Shale Coalition said in a statement. “We understand the tough budget challenges ahead,” the statement said, but maintained Pennsylvania's “unique natural gas tax — called the impact fee — has already generated more than $1 billion in new revenue for communities.” The coalition said Wolf and the Legislature “should work to advance solutions that serve to maximize the generational manufacturing opportunities and economic growth potential for Pennsylvania and its citizens.”

Wolf's plan additionally anticipates roughly $489.8 million in tax loophole eliminations. His plan also relies on the Legislature approving a minimum wage increase to $12 per hour, which generates a net revenue gain of $95 million.

The proposal boosts state basic education funding by $100 million, special education funding by $25 million, and pre-K and Head Start by $75 million. Community colleges and so-called “state-related” universities such as Pitt and Penn State would be flat-funded. State-owned universities including California University and Slippery Rock would see a funding boost.

In his address, Wolf mentioned neither his proposed natural gas severance tax nor the fee for local municipalities that rely fully on State Police protection.

Budget Secretary Randy Albright says the state is not going to end the current fiscal year with a budget in balance. The administration proposal includes rolling a $605 million shortfall into the next fiscal year. That shortfall estimate is lower than the Independent Fiscal Office's projected $715 million shortfall for the current year.

