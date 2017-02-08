It's not about Trump's wall: last word on 84 Lumber ad?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether it's to tamp down criticism, set the record straight, or just keep the buzz going for a bit longer, Maggie Hardy Magerko, owner of 84 Lumber, issued a statement Tuesday night about her now famous Super Bowl ad.

"The intent of the Super Bowl commercial," she said, "was to show that 84 Lumber is a company of opportunity. It isn't about my beliefs, who I voted for, or the wall. It's about highlighting the characteristics of a person that will go to great lengths for a new opportunity."

It's about jobs, which 84 Lumber's got - and filling them with determined, hard-working folk.

A quick recap:

The commercial, produced by Pittsburgh-based ad agency Brunner, depicts a Mexican woman and her young daughter traveling to reach the southern U.S. border. The original showed the two encountering what appears to be Donald Trump's newly constructed wall dividing the two countries. That was concerning to the FOX Network, which initially rejected the ad, according to Brunner.

An edited version aired during the SuperBowl and directed people to a website with the full version, in which the two encounter the wall, find huge wooden doors in it - apparently constructed by employees of 84 Lumber - and walk through the doors into sunlight. A slogan appears: "The will to succeed is always welcome here."

First, liberals swooned.

84 Lumber, Audi, Coke, Budweiser, and Airbnb. Trump and his supporters must be cringing at all the love & inclusion at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YDAvhocJSw — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 6, 2017

Well, more accurately, those opposed to President Donald Trump's proposed wall across the southern border with Mexico and his often inflammatory statements about immigrants… those folks were pleased with the ad.

God bless 84 Lumber. — Dennis Roddy (@dennis_roddy) February 6, 2017

Trump supporters were less enthused.

Glad to see 84 lumber encouraging illegals to break our laws & sneak into our country. Forgot to include the cartel smugglers tho. #Deport — Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) February 6, 2017

84 lumber can forget about me ever shopping there for anything. They glorify illegal immigrants? Not with my $$!! #BeAmericanBuyAmerican — Paul Wilson (@paulwilson355) February 6, 2017

The internet went atwitter with comments about the ad.

Media outlets - this one included - saw a story.

Then Magerko told the New York Times and AdWeek she had voted for Trump and that the ad was pro-LEGAL-immigration.

Those big wooden doors in the wall in the commercial?

That was a reference to Trump's own description of his wall on the campaign trail, she said.

Pay attention, and the little girl in the add collects scraps of her experience getting to the border and weaves them into… wait for it… an American flag.

Liberals stopped swooning.

Trump supporters were still angry.

84 Lumber... Not getting materials contract to help build the wall... https://t.co/E4FbPvMJys — Deplorable Cheryl M (@livesimply1971) February 8, 2017

That brings us to Tuesday night.

"If the President wants to build a wall, then we want to make sure there is a door in that wall. A door that's open to those who choose to enter to our country legally," said Magerko. "The journey of the mother and daughter was a demonstration of the human spirit - grit, determination and hard work. These characteristics represent what makes 84 Lumber and our country great.

"We want people that embody those characteristics, no matter where you're from. If that's you, our door is open."

The ad, after all, is part of a recruiting campaign.

Magerko told the New York Times the ad was meant to recruit employees in their 20s "who really believe in American dreams."

"I am all about those people who are willing to fight and go that extra yard to make a difference and then if they have to, you know, climb higher, go under, do whatever it takes to become a citizen. I am all for that 110 percent," she said. "But do I want cartels? Hell, no."

She may have spent as much as $15 million on the ad; the going rate for the Superbowl was $5 for 30 second, and the 84 Lumber ad ran for 90.

Magerko told the Times she expected some to call her "crazy as a loon" to spend so much.

"I'm sure I'm going to have economists and all these people say she's an idiot, and maybe I am," she said. "But I'm an idiot that has some money now that my people made for me, and I owe it to them to say that they're great and I need more people like them."

Steve Radick, Director of Public Relations and Content Integration for Brunner, told the Tribune-Review the ad was the biggest national push 84 Lumber has ever done.

"It's too early to tell if or how this ad is impacting 84 Lumber's business either positively or negatively," he said. "The purpose of this ad was to kick off their recruitment campaign by making sure that everyone knew who 84 Lumber was."

To that extent, it would appear the ad has been successful.

People definitely know.

Has it resulted in an increase in applications for employment?

"It's too early to provide any numbers," said Radick. "That push will be more direct in the coming months."