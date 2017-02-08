Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Senate OKs 20-week abortion ban; veto awaits

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 4:25 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — After an emotionally charged and graphic debate, the state Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would make Pennsylvania the latest state to ban abortions at 20 weeks and restrict how the vast majority of second-trimester abortions are performed.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber in a near-party-line vote, 32-18, although it faces a tough road to become law.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who supports abortion rights, has called the bill “radical and unconstitutional” and vowed to veto it. Substantial majorities in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled House and Senate oppose abortion rights, but the Senate's 32 supporters are two short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

The bill still requires a vote in the House, where a similar version passed last year, with support just shy of a two-thirds majority.

The bill is based on model legislation from the Washington-based National Right to Life Committee and is making its way through the nation's most conservative statehouses and, potentially, Congress. In Pennsylvania, it is opposed by the state's largest doctors' group, the Pennsylvania Medical Society, and the Pennsylvania section of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Supporters maintained during more than two hours of debate that they were standing up for the humane treatment of the unborn. No hearing was held on the bill, and opponents attacked the lack of expert medical testimony on it as reckless and potentially carrying unforeseen and dangerous consequences for doctors and people facing difficult decisions.

The primary feature of the bill would ban elective abortions at 20 weeks from a pregnant woman's last menstrual period, compared with 24 weeks in current law. As many as 16 states have a similar ban, and an Ohio law will take effect in March, according to groups that track abortion laws.

The bill leaves in place exceptions to protect the mother's life or major bodily functions. It does not offer exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest, or for serious fetal abnormalities.

Supporters say the 20-week limit reflects medical advances that make fetuses viable at earlier stages of pregnancy. Opponents say viability has barely budged in decades, and one opponent, Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne, her voice trembling, told of hearing from doctors that her unborn baby daughter, well after 20 weeks of pregnancy, would not live past birth because of a rare genetic condition.

The legislation also would ban a procedure it calls a “dismemberment abortion,” described repeatedly by the bill's sponsor, Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Mercer, during floor debate as ripping a fetus apart in the womb while alive, and leaving it to bleed to death. Performing the procedure would expose a doctor to a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

That spurred Democrats to attack the bill as “criminalizing abortion.”

The term “dismemberment abortion” is not used by medical professionals, and opponents said the bill would effectively ban the dilation-and-evacuation procedure, the most common method of second-trimester abortion. Seven states have a “dismemberment” ban.

Brooks said the bill would ban the procedure while the fetus is alive, but not if the fetus is dead or killed by a saline injection. According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, there is no evidence that inducing fetal death makes second-trimester abortions safer, and one Democratic senator questioned whether such an injection makes it less safe for the mother.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.