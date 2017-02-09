Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania turnpike eases storm-related speed restrictions

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 8:18 a.m.

HARRISBURG— The Pennsylvania Turnpike has lifted a 45 mph speed limit on the western half of the system's main east-west toll road.

The lower speed limit had been in effect Thursday on the main turnpike between Somerset at mile marker 110 and Bensalem at mile marker 351. But as the storm moved eastward across the state, the lower limit was in effect only from the Blue Mountain interchange at mile marker 201 through Bensalem.

The lower limit also remained in effect on the entire Northeastern Extension, which is also known as Interstate 476.

The turnpike had also banned commercial trucks towing multiple trailers, and those towing empty trailers during the storm from all toll roads. That restriction has been lifted on the mainline turnpike from the Ohio border to the Blue Mountain interchange.

