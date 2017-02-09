Pennsylvania state senator stirs up social media with tweet about Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A suburban Philadelphia legislator took to social media this week to challenge President Donald Trump to “destroy” his career.

State Sen. Daylin Leach, a Democrat from Montgomery County, called Trump “loofa-faced,” among other things in colorful comments posted on social media Tuesday in reaction to a White House meeting between Trump and county sheriffs.

The meeting touched on an issue Leach opposes — civil asset forfeiture, a controversial practice that allows law enforcement to seize assets, including cash and property, from individuals suspected of committing crimes before they are found guilty. Trump supports the practice.

A Texas sheriff complained to Trump about a Texas state senator who supported legislation that would require law enforcement to secure a conviction before seizing a person's assets.

“Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career,” Trump said, according to Politico.

Leach, a lawyer and former stand-up comedian who's gained a reputation as an unapologetic “liberal lion” in the state Senate, took to social media, saying: “Hey! I oppose civil asset forfeiture too. Why don't you come after me you fascist, loofa-faced s***-gibbon!!”

Leach could not be reached. An email to the White House was not returned.

Leach's tweet generated attention from media outlets nationally.

“Politicians behaving badly, that's always fun, right? We always pay attention to that,” said Nikki Usher Layser, an assistant professor of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University. “We're in an environment where the public and media is paying a lot of attention to what they say on social media.”

So much of what the public hears from politicians is calculated and vetted through staff before being published, she said, so any departure from the norms of political discourse is jarring and generates more attention.