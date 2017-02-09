Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

2 defendants in Capitol corruption probe win appeal ruling

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 9:33 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — A former Pennsylvania House speaker and an ex-legislative aide learned Thursday their public corruption convictions will get a fresh look by a state appeals court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday directed a lower court to reconsider issues involving former Speaker John Perzel and Annamarie Perretta-Rosepink, echoing a similar ruling made in November that granted a new trial to Perretta-Rosepink's former boss, onetime House Democratic Whip Mike Veon.

Perzel, a Philadelphia Republican who was once among the state's most powerful politicians, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, conflict of interest and theft as part of an investigation into the Legislature by the Attorney General's Office that began in 2007. His appeal focuses on whether he should have to pay the state $1 million in restitution.

“You can imagine, $1 million restitution order hanging over your head the rest of your life will ruin your life. You can't possibly live a normal life after that,” said Perzel's attorney, Joel Sansone.

Sansone said Perzel has been making small payments, but he now expects the lower court to overturn the restitution order.

Perzel served nearly two years in prison and was released in 2014.

Perretta-Rosepink's lawyer, Michael Palermo, said the high court ruling concerned her challenge to a conviction on a charge of conflict of interest. He said she has served her time.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.