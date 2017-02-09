2 defendants in Capitol corruption probe win appeal ruling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG — A former Pennsylvania House speaker and an ex-legislative aide learned Thursday their public corruption convictions will get a fresh look by a state appeals court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday directed a lower court to reconsider issues involving former Speaker John Perzel and Annamarie Perretta-Rosepink, echoing a similar ruling made in November that granted a new trial to Perretta-Rosepink's former boss, onetime House Democratic Whip Mike Veon.

Perzel, a Philadelphia Republican who was once among the state's most powerful politicians, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, conflict of interest and theft as part of an investigation into the Legislature by the Attorney General's Office that began in 2007. His appeal focuses on whether he should have to pay the state $1 million in restitution.

“You can imagine, $1 million restitution order hanging over your head the rest of your life will ruin your life. You can't possibly live a normal life after that,” said Perzel's attorney, Joel Sansone.

Sansone said Perzel has been making small payments, but he now expects the lower court to overturn the restitution order.

Perzel served nearly two years in prison and was released in 2014.

Perretta-Rosepink's lawyer, Michael Palermo, said the high court ruling concerned her challenge to a conviction on a charge of conflict of interest. He said she has served her time.