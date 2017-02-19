Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

New coal mine to bring 70 jobs or more to Pennsylvania

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

BOSWELL, Pa. — Officials say a new coal mine in western Pennsylvania will be bringing 70 jobs or more to the area later this year.

Corsa Coal Corp. CEO George Dethlefsen says a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled in May for the deep coal mine in Somerset County's Jenner Township.

He said last week at Somerset Country Club that the Acosta Deep Mine project should produce 400,000 tons of metallurgical coal a year.

Corsa said the new mine will create about 70 jobs this year, and that could grow to 100 jobs.

Dethlefsen said Corsa also hopes to boost production at its Casselman and Quecreek mines and is considering more growth.

He said the new administration's plans for roads, bridges and other construction “will help steel demand, which is good for the coal industry.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.